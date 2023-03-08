Open in App
NBA Fans Roast Kyle Kuzma After He Shot A 3-Pointer And Turned Away To Celebrate But Missed It: "Porzingis Can't Believe What He Did"

By Divij Kulkarni,

5 days ago

Kyle Kuzma made a bit of a fool of himself by shooting a 3-pointer turning away to celebrate, especially because he missed the shot. He got ruthlessly roasted for it.

Credit: shaqtin/Twitter

NBA basketball follows the rule of cool, players that can regularly pull off highlight-level plays, like Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, and Kyrie Irving, get a lot of love.

The skill level in the NBA is as high right now as it has ever been. The league is both deep and talented, and many players are capable of making massive plays. But sometimes they go wrong, as Kyle Kuzma recently experienced.

Kyle Kuzma thought he'd buried the three-pointer, but instead, it rimmed out, and he looked pretty foolish for having turned around to celebrate. He even missed the rebound which came his way, and Kristaps Porzingis couldn't quite believe what he'd seen. The video clip ended up on Shaqtin' A Fool, which was no surprise, and Kuzma got roasted in the comments.

"He thought he was Steph," said one fan, calling Kuzma out for attempting Stephen Curry's signature move.

Some saw the humor in it, like this fan: "I love Kuzma, hahhaha."

Kristpas Porzingis' reaction had people rolling over more than the moment itself, as seen in this comment: "This dude on the bench reaction - pure #shaqtin gold."

And there can be no doubt that this is the most hilarious moment in terms of an epic fail in the NBA this week, as this fan rightly said, "This is the winner this week… No need to see any other blooper lol…"

Kyle Kuzma had the last laugh, of course, the Washington Wizards got the win over the Detroit Pistons, with Kuzma scoring 23 points himself. The team isn't exactly going to make any waves this season, but the Wizards have played some exciting basketball from time to time. They are currently the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and could even sneak into the playoffs.

Kyle Kuzma Spoke About His Future With The Wizards

Kyle Kuzma has blossomed into an elite option who can average 21 points per game in the NBA. And even though they might make the playoffs, the Wizards aren't going to win anything anytime soon. As such, Kyle Kuzma recently spoke about his future .

"I want to keep elevating. Having a leadership position, having somewhere where I’m developing and playing my game and my role and I’m getting better every single game — that ’s what I care about."

His words would imply that Kuzma would be open to staying with the Wizards, but there's no way to tell for sure. One thing he can count on, though, is that people won't forget this blooper in a hurry.

