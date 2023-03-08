Showers and isolated storms possible across North Texas today

Strong storms moving though northern, western counties 03:00

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) — We've seen scattered rain and some isolated storms this morning as a front remains stalled over North Texas. Most of the rain has been light to moderate so far.

As we continue moving through the day, we could see a few isolated showers and storms, but we're not expecting rain all day. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and cool weather. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. In fact, many areas might stay in the 50s.

Tonight, we'll have cloudy skies with a stray shower around. Lows will be in the mid 50s tonight. Could see some patchy fog overnight into tomorrow morning.

Heads up! There is a Weather Alert for Thursday.

We're tracking a cold front that is expected to slide through the area by Thursday afternoon and evening.

That front will likely produce scattered rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong-to-severe with gusty winds, small hail and periods of heavy rain.

Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of North Texas under a marginal risk of severe storms.

Rain chances are up to 60% Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

On Friday, while a morning shower is possible, most areas will be dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

For the weekend, we'll have a wild ride of temps. Highs will be near 80s on Saturday, then down into the upper 60s on Sunday after a cold front passes through.

Also, don't forget to set your clocks AHEAD one hour before bed Saturday night!

Have a good Wednesday!