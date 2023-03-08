Open in App
Illinois State
KTLA

Jeremy Renner calls new series ‘Rennervations’ a ‘driving force’ in his recovery

By Christine Samra,

5 days ago

Actor Jeremy Renner unveiled a new trailer for a project he called “a driving force” in his recovery.

‘This isn’t how I wanted to meet you’: 911 call recounts Jeremy Renner’s harrowing rescue

The trailer is for “Rennervations,” which shows Renner and a team of expert builders as they travel the world in search of decommissioned vehicles they can rebuild to serve a new purpose for communities in need.

The series will take the actor to Reno, Nevada, Chicago, Illinois, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Rajasthan, India, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Actor Jeremy Renner says he’s back home after snowplow accident

“I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought: How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community? And that’s what this show does,” said Renner in a statement obtained by THR. “This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.”

The “Hawkeye” star also posted the trailer to the four-part series on Instagram .

“FIRST LOOK at ‘RENNERVATIONS’ @disneyplus this April 12th. We are all so very proud and excited to share with you all finally!!! Love you all. I’m coming back very soon,” the caption read.

Jeremy Renner shares photo, message from hospital after surgery

The show comes as “The Hurt Locker” star continues to recover from severe injuries he suffered during a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day . He broke over 30 bones in the incident.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

