Schwartz: Josh Bailey continues to be big-game player for Islanders

When Josh Bailey scored 1:51 into the third period Tuesday night to give the Islanders a 2-1 lead over the Sabres, Islanders Country belted out the “Hey Josh Bailey” song as loud as they’ve sung it in quite some time.

“Yeah, maybe so,” said Bailey. “Maybe since the [Nassau] Coliseum. Our fans realize that it’s a big game as well. It just feels good to get a big one.”

And he wasn’t done there.

Bailey set up Hudson Fasching with the game-winning goal at 7:37 of the third as the Islanders picked up a huge win beating the Sabres 3-2 at UBS Arena.

This hasn’t been the easiest of seasons for the Islanders’ 15-year veteran who has endured being a healthy scratch and has seen his playing time be limited from time to time.

But Bailey is a true professional and is always ready when he’s needed.

“Like everyone, when your number is called you go out there and you get the job done for the guys in the room and for our fans and everyone,” said Bailey, who earlier this season played in his 1000 th NHL game, all with the Islanders.

“It’s always nice to score a big goal. The bigger the game, the more you want to get it done. I was in the right place at the right time. There’s lots of guys (who) have come up big throughout the course of a season. This is that fun time of the year. Every game is going to keep getting bigger and bigger.”

Bailey has come up big for the Islanders before.

His overtime goal in game one of the opening-round playoff series against the Penguins in 2019 got the Islanders off and running to a four-game sweep of Pittsburgh. In the 2021 playoffs, Bailey’s goal in double-overtime of game five in Pittsburgh gave the Islanders a 3-2 series lead.

There’s been big goals and big plays in countless games over the course of his career and for that, Bailey has a ton of respect from his teammates.

“He’s a big-time player,” said Islanders captain Anders Lee. “In big games throughout his career, he’s scored big goals or made phenomenal passes or plays. There’s a reason why he’s so good with the puck on his stick. The poise that he has really shines in high-pressure moments.”

“He’s done it for years now,” said forward Casey Cizikas. “He’s always in the right spot putting himself in good positions to capitalize on chances.”

While Bailey continues to feel the wrath of many Islanders fans on social media, the reality is that Bailey should, one day, be in the Islanders Hall of Fame.

That’s not an opinion…it’s a fact because his resume speaks for itself.

Bailey is number three in Islanders history with 1,051 games played and is nine games away from tying Denis Potvin for second place.

He is fourth on the Isles’ all-time list with 396 assists and is seventh with 580 points.

Bailey was been a really good Islander and despite what he’s been through this season, he’s always ready to contribute and he did so in a big way in a game that the Islanders had to have on Tuesday night.

“You just can’t say enough about him,” said Head Coach Lane Lambert. “It’s just his character. It’s his personality. He comes to work no matter what and sometimes maybe it’s not exactly what he’s looking for or he wants but at the end of the day he just comes out and does his job. Full respect for him and I’m glad that he was rewarded.”

So far this season, Bailey has 8 goals and 17 assists for 25 points in 58 games. There’s no denying that those numbers aren’t exactly earth-shattering, but Bailey continues to plug away when he’s called upon to suit up and while this may sound like a cliché, he does what every player at any level is asked to do.

“When your number is called, you make sure you’re ready and go out there and do your best,” said Bailey. “For me, it’s been the same for a lot of years now. I go through my routine, like everyone, before the game and you get ready to play and try to put your best foot forward.”

As they get ready for Thursday night’s big game against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, the Islanders find themselves in a highly-competitive playoff race.

They currently hold down the number one wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a one-point lead over the Penguins, a four-point edge over the Panthers and six-point lead over both the Senators and Sabres. If the Islanders can find their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they have a core of players who have been playoff battle-tested in recent years.

Hey! Josh Bailey is one of those players.