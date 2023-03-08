Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
Maury County Source

Nashville Sobriety Checkpoint Planned for St. Patrick’s Day

By Michael Carpenter,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZCcF_0lBqJJ3L00

A sobriety checkpoint, in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, is planned for Friday, March 17, 2023, on Ashland City Highway in the area of Old Hickory Boulevard.

The checkpoint will be staffed by the MNPD’s Traffic Division and extra-duty officers working through a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.

Persons attending St. Patrick’s Day parties and celebrations next weekend are strongly urged to not drink and drive. Officers throughout the city will be keeping a close watch for impaired and/or aggressive motorists.

In 2022, 1,451 crashes in Davidson County involved alcohol/drug impairment, resulting in 1,115 injuries and 68 fatalities.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Nashville, TN newsLocal Nashville, TN
Metro to close homeless encampment at Wentworth-Caldwell Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash on Dickerson Pike
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Busy weekend in Nashville has human trafficking advocates on alert
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia’s Mule Day Brings 180 Years of Tradition to Columbia
Columbia, TN4 hours ago
Council members question private police force hired to protect downtown Nashville businesses
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Deadly road rage shooting investigation outside Walmart in Hermitage
Nashville, TN14 hours ago
Nashville Elvis Festival to Return to Franklin, TN for its 7th Year
Franklin, TN4 hours ago
Volunteers needed ahead of Tennessee National Guardsman's funeral
Gallatin, TN2 days ago
Lawsuit claims officer involved in deadly I-65 shooting had ‘longstanding disciplinary history’
Nashville, TN1 day ago
VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Missing Murfreesboro Teen: Cashara Johnson
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Edgehill drug arrest
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Authorities team up to conduct dozens of traffic stops along dangerous Maury County road
Columbia, TN3 days ago
Bill to halve Metro Council size signed by Gov. Bill Lee
Nashville, TN2 days ago
DUI: Stephen Bohm charged after drinking at Strawberry Alley; muffler in the trunk
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Hendersonville police fight juvenile crime with harsh punishments
Hendersonville, TN2 days ago
Fort Campbell Soldier Wendy Osias charged with stealing a wig from Strandz by Nicole
Fort Campbell, KY2 days ago
Some Middle Tennessee road projects more than a year behind
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
‘It’s gotten out of control’: Police say slow-moving bill to seize street racer’s cars could help make communities safer
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Metro police: License plate readers catching crime within first days of use
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of March 8
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Man dead after ‘road rage-related’ shooting at Walmart in Hermitage, police say
Nashville, TN13 hours ago
What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Mayors warn homeowners of predatory ‘storm chasers’ in Clarksville, Montgomery County
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Mixed reactions from Metro Councilmembers after governor signs bill slashing council size
Nashville, TN2 days ago
18-year-old shot multiple times in West Nashville
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Nashville father prays for daughter’s alleged teen killer
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Teenager Flown To Hospital After Christian County Pursuit
Hopkinsville, KY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy