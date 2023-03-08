Saints season comes to an end with loss to top seeded Cougars

A season brimming with challenges that included replacing nearly 80% of the team’s scoring from the previous season, came to a close Tuesday night for the St. Peter boys basketball team. The Saints fell to the top seeded Mankato East Cougars 78-46 in the opening round of the Section 2AAA tournament, bringing an end to the season.

“I think every season has its own story and for us a big story was number one, this was gonna be a harder schedule we’ve ever played and number two, this was a pretty young team that graduated seven seniors and lost a lot of our scoring loss from last year,” said St. Peter boys basketball head coach Sean Keating. “We definitely learned a lot throughout the season.”

In the opening minutes of the game, St. Peter and Mankato East traded a couple of baskets before the Cougars began to hit on all cylinders offensively, going on a 10-0 run to take a 22-5 lead and force a Saint timeout. Baskets wouldn’t come easy to St. Peter as Mankato East aggressively attacked the ball handlers for the Saints while pushing the offensive tempo off of turnovers and missed shots.

“You know it’s tough going through seasons like this where you also learn a lot about yourselves,” said Keating. “I’m just proud the way the guys got better tonight the way they kept competing. The way they’ve stayed with it the whole year they stayed together, I’m just excited to see what’s going to happen here in the offseason how hard they’re gonna work to come back next year hungry.”

For a pair of Saints though, there is no next year, as seniors Ashton Volk and Noah Spessard competed in their final basketball games as Saints.

“They’ve just been really unselfish, put the team first and did whatever we asked to them this year,” Keating noted of the duo. “They’ve been great leaders and have helped the underclassman mature as the season has gone along and just set a great example for for all the underclassmen so i couldn’t be more proud of them and and for how hard they worked all year.”

The Cougars would go on to take an 18-point lead into halftime and early on in the second half, continued to pull away, eventually earning the 78-46 win.

The loss for the Saints ends their season with a record of 5-22 which included a grueling stretch where the team didn’t play a home game in over a month.

“I just hope playing all the teams we played, that they got a a good look and taste of what it takes at this level,” Keating said of his team. “We hope they will end up putting in that hard work in the offseason and come together as a team even more next year.”