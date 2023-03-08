Relief funds approved for new girls softball fields
By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,
5 days ago
MANCHESTER — Directors were met with applause Tuesday night after unanimously approving an allocation of $250,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to build two new softball fields on New State Road.
The move creates a new home field for softball teams for local girls, as their field at Charter Oak Park has been flooded out and remains unusable.
Director of Public Works Tim Bockus said the $250,000 would cover the construction of the new fields near the existing Carl Silver Field, with fencing, lighting, and sufficient parking space. Bathrooms also could be included, depending on bids from contractors.
