Open in App
Manchester, CT
See more from this location?
Journal Inquirer

Relief funds approved for new girls softball fields

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae5CW_0lBq1DiW00
The Board of Directors began its meeting Tuesday night by tabling $15 million in ARPA rescue fund allocations, but public comment from female players, coaches, and parents led to Directors approving a $250,000 line item for two new softball fields, with a dedicated field for girls teams. By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Directors were met with applause Tuesday night after unanimously approving an allocation of $250,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to build two new softball fields on New State Road.

The move creates a new home field for softball teams for local girls, as their field at Charter Oak Park has been flooded out and remains unusable.

Director of Public Works Tim Bockus said the $250,000 would cover the construction of the new fields near the existing Carl Silver Field, with fencing, lighting, and sufficient parking space. Bathrooms also could be included, depending on bids from contractors.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Manchester, CT newsLocal Manchester, CT
Directors OK land buy
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Targeted for termination?
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Jones' shots at redemption hit target
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New Haven reverses rule on outdoor dining
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Coventry town manager presents $45.6M budget plan
Coventry, RI2 days ago
Antiques show returns to Tolland
Tolland, CT4 hours ago
$1 ticket for Cinema site
New Britain, CT4 days ago
NAACP calling for action after Hartford’s north-end residents’ homes damaged by flooding, sewage backups
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car is no longer homeless
Bridgeport, CT22 hours ago
Fire at construction company causes major damage, injures firefighter
Windsor, CT2 days ago
New Haven restaurants facing fines for outdoor dining
New Haven, CT5 days ago
Second murder on same Hartford block in days
Hartford, CT14 hours ago
Bridgeport woman living in her car thankful for support after News 12 story
Bridgeport, CT2 days ago
Man charged with voyeurism in Enfield
Enfield, CT5 hours ago
Pie in the Sky: Juvenile bald eagle snatches pizza slice in Wethersfield
Wethersfield, CT3 days ago
Hartford mayor pushes legislation targeting repeat offenders | The Real Story
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Projected Snowfall Totals Increase For Winter Storm Headed To Region
Albany, NY3 days ago
Retired machinist who died in Manchester house fire was 'a good guy,' relative says
Manchester, CT5 days ago
Ex-EH man gets 6½ years for possessing shootout gun
East Hartford, CT2 hours ago
One injured in Bridgeport shooting
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
Connecticut parents arrested in prep school student's death at 2022 house party stabbing
Shelton, CT3 days ago
Northern CT prepares for high impact, long duration winter storm
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Neighbors weigh in on body found in Ludlow home investigation
Ludlow, MA3 days ago
Record Danbury Drug Bust: ‘Operation Trinity Cafe’ Ends In 4 Arrests
Danbury, CT3 days ago
Police looking for public support after 'Granby Girl' identified as Patricia Ann Tucker
Granby, MA4 days ago
Shots fired near New London High School, police say
New London, CT4 days ago
Family of Waterbury man killed in hit-and-run calls for justice
Waterbury, CT2 days ago
Prospect Street in Ansonia reopens following police investigation
Ansonia, CT5 days ago
Man taken into custody after filming young girl in Enfield retail store dressing room
Enfield, CT2 days ago
Hartford police: Woman reported missing was found
Hartford, CT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy