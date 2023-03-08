Relief funds approved for new girls softball fields

The Board of Directors began its meeting Tuesday night by tabling $15 million in ARPA rescue fund allocations, but public comment from female players, coaches, and parents led to Directors approving a $250,000 line item for two new softball fields, with a dedicated field for girls teams. By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer

MANCHESTER — Directors were met with applause Tuesday night after unanimously approving an allocation of $250,000 in federal pandemic relief funds to build two new softball fields on New State Road.

The move creates a new home field for softball teams for local girls, as their field at Charter Oak Park has been flooded out and remains unusable.

Director of Public Works Tim Bockus said the $250,000 would cover the construction of the new fields near the existing Carl Silver Field, with fencing, lighting, and sufficient parking space. Bathrooms also could be included, depending on bids from contractors.