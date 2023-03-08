Open in App
Nashville, TN
Pike County News Watchman

Moose Miller signs Nashville deal

5 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (March 2, 2023) – Rising singer/songwriter Moose Miller (locally known as Michael Miller) has signed an exclusive publishing deal with ginmarc publishing, the new venture co-founded by Jennifer Rai and producer Mark Bright.

An Ohio native who grew up in Pike County, Miller draws much of his musical inspiration from his rural Appalachian roots and upbringing, as well as from heroes like Willie Nelson, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, and The Isaacs. His father is a pastor, so he developed an early love for music in church growing up and was raised on the soulful sounds of Southern gospel and bluegrass.

Miller was also a talented athlete in school, making his way to Nashville on a basketball scholarship in college. During downtime he began writing songs as a creative outlet, and formed a band with friends, playing weekly shows around town. After meeting Jennifer Rai and Mark Bright last year and collaborating creatively with them, he signed a publishing/artist development deal with ginmarc.

Authenticity and vulnerability are the two qualities Miller strives for most in his music, which is infused with an honesty and sincerity that seem to flow straight from his soul directly into his songs. He is currently in the studio with Bright (Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts) recording tracks for his debut project, and has been writing songs with Bright, Michael Farren, Addy Prado and Jacob Brinkerhoff, among others.

“The first time Jen played me a song that Moose had written, the voice in the song immediately grabbed my attention,” said Bright. “He is an extraordinary talent with a unique voice. We’re excited to have the opportunity to work with him.”

“I try to be as honest and vulnerable as I can with my songs,” says Miller. “I want people to not only hear what I’m singing, but to feel what I’m saying as well. I am tickled to death to be in the company of Jen and Mark, two people who love me and love my music.”

New music from the promising young singer/songwriter is set for release later this year.

