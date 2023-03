kjas.com

Becky Holmes By StringerGriffin Funeral Home of Jasper, 5 days ago

By StringerGriffin Funeral Home of Jasper, 5 days ago

Graveside Celebration of Becky Holmes’ Life, age 73, of Jasper, Texas, will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Gause Cemetery in Gause, Texas. ...