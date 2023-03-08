SBLive Oklahoma Top 25 girls basketball rankings: Top-ranked Edmond North seeks to cap perfect season

By Ty Loftis

Photo of Edmond North's Kate Melton (with ball) by Michael Kinney

Classes A and B just wrapped up state tournament play in Oklahoma City and higher classifications begin competing for the gold ball Thursday. Here is a look at the SBLive Oklahoma girls rankings as the season nears an end.

Note: Rankings were determined prior to the start of the state tournaments, with the 2A girls having played Tuesday.

1. Edmond North

The Lady Huskies finished the regular season at 23-0 and have rolled into the state tournament with three wins, winning each game by at least 21 points.

The Lady Huskies will face off against Bixby in the first round of the state tournament, a team the Lady Huskies beat by six earlier this year. Edmond North also beat Bixby in overtime in last season's 6A championship game.

2. Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Christian finished the regular season at 21-1 and have had little problem in their four playoff games, having scored at least 70 points in each game.

In the area championship, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Wagoner, 70-33. Lincoln Christian likely has the most impressive resume on this list, having wins over Bixby, Sapulpa, Will Rogers, Norman and Jones.

Lincoln Christian opens state tournament play with a game against defending 4A champion Classen SAS.

3. Sapulpa

Following a late-season loss to Sand Springs, Sapulpa has come on by winning five straight games in convincing fashion. The Lady Chieftains are now 22-2 on the year after being crowned area champions by defeating Tulsa Will Rogers , 69-43.

Sapulpa will open state tournament play with a game against Glenpool. Sisters Tyla and Stailee Heard will be the key for how Sapulpa carries itself in the playoffs.

4. Norman

The Lady Tigers are now 20-4 on the year after winning their area championship game against Bixby last Thursday. Norman has now won 10 straight following their loss to top-ranked Edmond North.

The Lady Tigers will play crosstown rival Norman North to open state tournament play.

5. Edmond Memorial

Edmond Memorial had won 15 straight before suffering back-to-back losses to end the regular season, causing them to drop from No. 2 in the polls.

Since those two losses, they have bounced back in convincing fashion with wins over Lawton, Moore and an area championship win against PC West to advance to the state tournament.

Edmond Memorial plays Booker T. Washington in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday.

6. Putnam City West

The Lady Patriots had won 10 straight before suffering a loss to Edmond Memorial last Thursday, but they rebounded by smashing Yukon to clinch a spot in the state tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Patriots open Class 6A state tournament play with a game against Broken Arrow.

7. Bethany

The Lady Bronchos continue to climb the polls, as they remain one of the top title contenders in Class 4A. After suffering their first loss of the season to Tuttle in mid-January, the Lady Bronchos have responded by rolling over top 25 competition and dismantling all four of its playoff opponents.

Bethany defeated Weatherford in the area championship game by 24 points. The 26-1 Lady Bronchos plays Kingfisher in the first round of the state tournament.

8. Holland Hall

The Lady Dutch have won 16 of their past 17 games and cruised to an area championship win against another top 25 team in Tahlequah.

Holland Hall had yet to prove themselves until this past weekend and they did that. Now it looks like the Lady Dutch could be a force to be reckoned with at the Class 5A state tournament.

They open tournament play with a game against Lawton MacArthur.

9. Bixby

The Lady Spartans have won 11 of 13 games with their most recent loss coming to Norman in the first round of the area tournament. Bixby responded with a 31-point win against Choctaw on Saturday to advance to the state tournament.

If the Lady Spartans can play with the intensity they are capable of for the rest of this week, expect them to be a force to be reckoned with. It starts on Thursday with tournament favorites Edmond North.

10. Amber-Pocasset

Amber-Pocasset moves to 27-2 on the year with their two losses coming against Dale and Tuttle. The Lady Panthers have won 21 games by double-digits and had cruised through district and regional competition, winning by 15, 25 and 35 points, respectively.

The Lady Panthers won the area championship by three against Howe.

Amber-Pocasset opened state tournament play with a 2A quarterfinal win against Hartshorne on Tuesday.

11. Tuttle

Tuttle has dropped a spot after getting a narrow one-point win in the area championship game against Verdigris on Friday. The Lady Tigers finished with a 21-2 regular season mark and will be one of several Class 4A teams vying for a gold ball.

The Lady Tigers open state tournament play with a game against Harding Charter Prep on Wednesday.

12. Bethel

The Lady Wildcats are the first Class 3A squad in this week’s top 25 poll. Their 24-3 record is marred with two losses to Dale, but they are also 6-0 against Class 4A competition and higher.

The Lady Wildcats defeated Silo to advance to the Class 3A state tournament and they will now play Alva on Thursday.

13. Midwest City Carl Albert

The Lady Titans are 21-5 on the year. After Carl Albert lost four of its final 10 regular season games, the Lady Titans have came to life during the playoffs, winning all three games by at least 12 points to advance to the state tournament.

Looking ahead, the Lady Titans play Tulsa Will Rogers in the first round of the state tournament.

14. Tulsa Booker T. Washington

The Lady Hornets lost to Broken Arrow in the area championship on Thursday, but BTW defeated Sand Springs in convincing fashion to advance to the state tournament on Saturday night.

Now the Lady Hornets will play Edmond Memorial in the first round of the state tournament.

15. Dale

The Lady Pirates lost their first game of the year to Preston and most recently lost their area championship game to Warner. The Lady Pirates bounced back on Saturday to get to state with a 63-33 win over Cashion.

Dale had been the prohibitive favorite all throughout the year to win state before last week’s loss. The Lady Pirates opened state tournament play on a high note with a convincing 2A quarterfinal win against Hooker.

16. Broken Arrow

The Lady Tigers have been quiet all year long and may very well be peaking at the right time. Sitting at 18-8 on the year, Broken Arrow has won seven straight, including an area tournament win against Booker T. Washington that clinched their spot in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow plays PC West in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament.

17. Tahlequah

Tahlequah suffered a setback on Thursday, as the Lady Tigers lost by 22 to Holland Hall in the area championship game.

Like great teams do, they bounced back though, and defeated Pryor to get back to the state tournament, where they will face a tenacious El Reno team in the first round.

18. Washington

After suffering their first loss of the year to end the regular season, the Lady Warriors have dropped a few spots in the polls. That was a two-point loss to Classen SAS, but since then their two regional wins came by 47 and 16 points, respectively.

They won the area championship against Luther, 63-49. The Lady Warriors have a first round matchup against Silo in the state tournament.

19. El Reno

El Reno will certainly be one of the top-contending teams for a state title in Class 5A.

After suffering a loss to Kingfisher as the season neared an end, the Lady Indians have hit a stride and they won their area championship game against Piedmont, 46-43.

Sophomore Raegan Bugaj is set to lead her team to be a potential challenger to Sapulpa to win a Class 5A state championship.

20. Seiling

Seiling proved that they were the best team in Class A on Saturday night when they dismantled Caddo, winning 54-40. The Lady Wildcats finished the year by winning 20 straight and each playoff game was decided by double digits.

In the state championship win against Caddo, Kenly Gore scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds. This was the sixth gold ball in eight years for the Seiling program.

21. Kiefer

Moving back into this week’s top 25 is Kiefer. With her team standing at 21-5, Hannah Coons will be one of the best players that takes the court at the "Big House" this week.

The Lady Trojans beat Morris by eight on Saturday to get to state and now they play Kingston in the first round of a wide-open Class 3A state tournament field.

22. Hammon

Hammon had been at the top of Class B all season long and it showed why on Saturday in a 59-49 win against Lomega.

Each of Hammon’s playoff wins came by double digits and in the championship win against Lomega, Henley West had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots. They finished the year 25-5.

23. Verdigris

The Lady Cardinals had to scratch and claw their way into the state tournament, but now that they are here, they could be a team that nobody wants to play.

Verdigris had to beat Stilwell on Saturday just get to the "Big House," and the play of Morgan Borgstadt down low could be a real mismatch for some teams. They will play Fort Gibson in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday, a team they split the season series with.

24. Pawhuska

There is possibly no team hotter in the state than the Pawhuska Lady Huskies right now. Since losing a district championship to Tonkawa, the Lady Huskies have won all five do-or-die games they have faced to get to state.

Pawhuska then beat Preston in the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday. With the guard play of Miya Curry and Hannah Reynolds, Pawhuska’s magical journey could continue through Saturday.

25. Tulsa Will Rogers

Standing at 20-6 on the year, the Lady Ropers could be that surprise team who makes some noise in Class 5A. Their losses come to teams such as Tahlequah, Lincoln Christian and Sapulpa, who they lost to in the area championship game.

The Lady Ropers rebounded on Saturday to get to state with a win against Grove, though. They open tournament play on Wednesday morning with a game against Midwest City Carl Albert.