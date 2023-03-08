Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Feb. 27-March 5)

SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25: Brother Rice remains No. 1 entering district play (March 6)

Photos/Video: 2023 Michigan individual wrestling finals

Watch: Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Cass Tech in Operation Friendship

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified

View the original article to see embedded media.

Warren Marshall IV, Brother Rice

For the second consecutive week, Warren Marshall IV continued to impress with his performance as he led the No. 1 ranked Brother Rice over the No. 2 ranked Cass Tech, 66-65. Marshall IV finished the game with 25 points including the game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime to defeat the Technicians.

Uchenna Amene, Detroit Catholic Central

Junior point guard Uchenna Amene continued his stellar play on Thursday night as Detroit Catholic Central beat Dakota, 87-72. Amene finished with a game-high 29 points in the win.

Nikola Sarcevich, Ann Arbor Greenhills

Ann Arbor Greenhills’ Nikola Sarcevich led them to a 55-44 win over University Liggett. Sarcevich finished with a game-high 35 points.

Zarek Zelinski, Waterford Kettering

Senior Zarek Zelinski had a dominant performance for Kettering despite its 56-40 loss to Oxford. Zelinski finished the game with a double-double as he scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Jordan Scott, Plymouth Christian

Plymouth Christian’s Jordan Scott was unstoppable with his historic performance in its 75-71 win over Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard. Scott finished the game with a career-high 48 points which ultimately set an all-time new school record for most points in a game.

Ty Kohlmann, New Lothrop High School

Senior guard Ty Kohlmann was finding the basket for New Lothrop as it beat Genesee, 78-49. Kohlmann set a new school record as he scored a career-high 48 points.

Noah Adamczyk, Bloomfield Hills

Senior guard Noah Adamczyk continued to display his scoring abilities in Bloomfield Hills’ 83-77 win against West Bloomfield. Adamczyk finished the game with 35 points.

Topher Allen, Montrose High School

Junior forward Topher Allen had himself a top performance for Montrose as he led them to an 80-67 win over Atherton. Allen finished with a game-high 42 points.

Adelyn Moore, Caro

Senior Adelyn Moore continued her dominant play in Caro’s 56-43 win over Almont. Moore finished the game with 36 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block.

Angelina Trinagli, Oakland Christian

Senior guard/forward Angelina Trinagli was stellar in her performance as Oakland Christian beat Our Lady of the Lakes, 38-24. Trinagli finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Zoie Bamm, Columbia Central

Senior Zoie Bamm had an absolutely dominant performance to lead Columbia Central to a win over Reading, 58-37. Bamm notched a double-double as she finished the game with 25 points and 16 rebounds while adding one assist, three steals and four blocks.

Ruby Hogan, Glen Lake High School

Senior point guard Ruby Hogan was big for Glen Lake in its 66-27 win over Frankfort. Hogan finished the game with 27 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Larissa Gibson, Lakeville High School

For the second consecutive week, junior guard/forward Larissa Gibson displayed a dominant all-around performance for Lakeville in its 52-31 win over Madison Academy. Gibson notched herself a triple-double as she finished with 29 points, 18 rebounds and 12 steals while adding four assists.

Elyssa Kincaid, Riverview High School

Senior forward Elyssa Kincaid was very impactful with her performance for Riverview in its big, 64-47, win over Allen Park on Saturday night. Kincaid finished the game with 27 points, eight assists, four rebounds, six steals and two blocks.

Amy Ahrens, Faith Baptist

Junior guard Amy Ahrens was dominant in her performance for Faith Baptist despite their 60-50 loss to Bethany Christian. Ahrens finished with a double-double as she scored 32 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, adding two assists and four steals.

Sammy Mielock, Forest Hills Central

Senior forward Sammy Mielock was a key piece to Forest Hills Central’s big 6-0 State Quarterfinal win over Captial City on Saturday. Mielock finished the game with two goals and three assists.

Cameron Duffany, Brighton High School

Junior forward Cameron Duffany had a big performance for Brighton to lead them to a 3-2 win over Livonia Stevenson in the State Quarterfinals. Duffany finished the game with a hat trick as he scored three total goals.

Jackson Froysland, Byron Center

Junior forward Jackson Froysland had a dominant game on the ice for Byron Center in their State Quarterfinal win over Mattawan, 7-1. Froysland finished the game completing a hat trick and more as he scored four goals while adding two assists.

Mikey Maillette, Houghton High School

Junior forward Mikey Maillette was unstoppable for Houghton as he led them to an 8-0 State Quarterfinal win over Escanaba. Maillette almost completed two hat tricks as he finished the game with five goals while adding two assists.

Jimmy Monks, Gabriel Richard

Senior forward Jimmy Monks was an important part of Gabriel Richard’s State Quarterfinal win over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richards/Greenhills, 6-1. Monks was stellar at setting up his teammates as he finished with four assists along with one goal.