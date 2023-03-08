Bills Losing Jordan Poyer, Tremaine Edmunds? 'Expected' Move Revealed - Report

Reports are indicating that the Buffalo Bills may have already come to a decision about how to handle Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds in free agency.

Reports are indicating that the Buffalo Bills could be losing two of their top defensive players from a season ago to free agency.

Buffalo is "expected to lose" safety Jordan Poyer and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds to the open market, per reports Wednesday from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Poyer has openly teased a potential signing with the Miami Dolphins, making it clear that coming back to the Bills for a seventh year was far from a guarantee.

But regardless of where he signs, Poyer will be giving any team a tough-nosed veteran that has prove he will put team success first.

Despite the Buffalo defense having a more-than-forgettable end to the year, Poyer went above and beyond when the Bills needed him most. He played with various injuries this past season - including a torn meniscus - yet still started in all 12 of his appearances.

Edmunds is due for a big raise after his four-year, $12.6 million deal officially ends this offseason. Due to his age and productivity, he was likely the priority signing for Buffalo but could potentially make more elsewhere from a team willing and able to spend.

It's safe to say that Edmunds deserves it after the season he had, which makes it sting even more for the Bills if he officially leaves.

Another solid season under his belt couldn't have been more timely with free agency approaching. Despite only playing in 13 games, Edmunds led the Bills in total tackles (102) while adding a sack, seven passes defended and an interception.

His ability to drop back into pass coverage flashed brightest in the postseason, as Edmunds total four passes defended in the win over the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card on Jan. 15. He followed this up by leading the Bills with 12 total tackles in the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC Divisional.

Nothing is official yet, but the Bills could have some noticeable shoes to fill later this offseason.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .