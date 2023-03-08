Keener, Pioneers Slam Cedarville

Tusculum outfielder Zane Keener went 2-for-3 with a grand slam, a two-run double and a career-high six RBI as the Pioneers defeated Cedarville 10-7 on Tuesday at Pioneer Park.

Tusculum (14-4) scored four runs in each of the third and fourth innings and tacked on two more in the eighth to take a 10-1 lead.

The Yellow Jackets (3-11) sent 12 batters to the plate in the ninth, scored six times and had the bases loaded before Tusculum reliever Jonathan Nelson got a strikeout to end the game.

Keener extended his hitting streak to 14 games. Third baseman Christian Ortega also had a pair of singles and an RBI, raising his South Atlantic Conference-leading batting average to .474 and extending his string of reaching base safely to 20 games.

Murphy Flood had an RBI double, Kaden Swaim had a double and a sacrifice fly, Wes Reynolds had a triple, Britten Robinson had a hit and an RBI, and Will Samuelson had a hit.

Tusculum reliever Trejen Fox-Birdwell (1-0) pitched three innings for the win. He gave up a hit, a run, walked one and struck out two.

Sam Bonilla followed with a hitless, scoreless inning, striking out two.

Tusculum starter Tyler White pitched four scoreless innings. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out one.

Tusculum starting pitcher Tyler White tossed four shutout innings while scattering three hits, a walk and two hit batters.

Pioneers Ranked 8th

WINGATE, N.C. — The Pioneers are ranked eighth in this week’s National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Southeast Region Media Poll.

The Pioneers (14-4, 5-1 in South Atlantic Conference) are receiving 30 total points in a vote of media relations directors and media who cover teams in the Southeast Region, which represents the SAC, Peach Belt Conference and Conference Carolinas.

Defending national champion North Greenville remains in the top spot in the region as the Crusaders are 17-2 overall. Columbus State is second with 96 points, followed by Lenoir-Rhyne (83), UNC Pembroke (78), Newberry (51), Wingate (43), USC Aiken (36), Tusculum, Mount Olive (25) and Young Harris (23).

MEN'S LACROSSELander 25Tusculum 6

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Lander University defeated Tusculum in non-conference play on Tuesday night.

Lander improves to 5-2, while Tusculum drops to 4-3.

Fourteen players scored for Lander, which outshot Tusculum 63-27 and was perfect on 26 clear attempts. The Pioneers turned the ball over 26 times and won 14 of 35 faceoffs.

Nate Raymond scored two goals to tie Liam Macdonald for the Tusculum career record in points with 146, and Tristan Kirkham scored twice for the Pioneers. Sean Dunn and Aiden Caskey also scored.

Riley Semmes played the first 25 minutes in goal for the Pioneers and had 11 saves, followed by Diego Hopkins with eight saves in 35 minutes.

Tusculum plays at Coker at 3 p.m. Sunday.

MEN'S GOLFPioneers 15th

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Tusculum finished 15th at the Bearcat Classic held this week at the Greenwood Country Club and hosted by Lander University.

The Pioneers carded a 54-hole total of 884, including a 296 in Tuesday’s final round.

Top-ranked Anderson University claimed the team title with a 15-under par total of 849 as the Trojans captured their sixth win of the season. Anderson held off a furious rally by the host Bearcats as Lander finished with 853 (-11) including 286 in Tuesday’s round.

Clayton State finished third with 858, followed by Findlay (859), Barton (864), Wingate (864), Newberry (868), West Georgia (870), Belmont Abbey (874), Flagler (874), Coker (874), Lander B (876), Lenoir-Rhyne (877), Georgia College (880), Tusculum (884), King (885), Erskine (888), North Greenville (902) and Young Harris (905).

Lander’s Linus Jonsson claimed medalist honors in a playoff with Wingate’s Nick Fleming. Jonsson and Fleming each finished with a nine-under par total 207 over the 54-hole event.

Freshman Nicholas Taggart was the top finisher for Tusculum as he tied for 30th with 65-77-76=218 (+2). Blake Williams finished 63rd with 74-73-76=223 while Liam van Deventer (77-77-70=224) and Riley Brown (71-79-74=224) tied for 67th. Thomas Kollberg rounded out the team scoring for Tusculum as he finished 88th with 73-78-77=228. Cole Haygood, playing as an individual competitor, finished 67th with 74-75-75=224.

Tusculum will host the Bob Dibble Intercollegiate March 20-21 at Link Hills Country Club. This will be the 29th edition of the Pioneers' spring home tournament. The Pioneers are the three-time defending champions of the event and are in quest of their 13th spring home title.

WOMEN'S GOLFPanno Runner-Up

MEMPHIS — Tusculum’s Nilubol Panno shot a final round 77 and finished runner-up at the Buccaneer Spring Classic held this week at the Irene Golf Club.

Panno posted 54-hole score of 227 and finished three shots behind tournament medalist Kallie Robertson of Union University.

Host Christian Brothers rallied to claim the team title as the Bucs carded a final round 309 to post a tournament tally of 946 and win by 11 shots over runner-up Union (957) and were 15 shots clear of Tusculum (961).

Tusculum freshman Reagan Padilla earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team as she finished third with a 78-74-77=229. Christian Brothers' Carla Kay Hickam and Lia Johnson of Rhodes College tied for fourth with 233 to round out the tournament honorees.

For Panno, it is her third top-5 finish of the season and the eighth of her career, which ties her for fifth-most in program history with Jillian Corum (2009-2013) and former teammate Olivia Cunningham (2018-2022).

Tusculum's Emilie Bergh-Jacobsen finished with 80-84-84=248 to tie for 19th. Adrienne O’Brien finished 30th with 83-86-88=257 and Lindsay Self was 35th with 85-90-95=270.

Rhodes College finished fourth in the team competition with 975, followed by Christian Brothers B (990) and Lincoln University (1003).

The Pioneers open play at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate on Sunday in Sevierville. The three-day, 54-hole tournament will be played on the Highlands Course of the Sevierville Golf Club.