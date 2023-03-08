Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know

Here are the rainfall totals forecast from Thursday (March 9) through Saturday (March 11) (Courtesy NWS)

Another storm is making its way into Southern California, where some areas will see rain as early as Thursday night.



How the storm is expected to roll out

Here's a breakdown of how the storm will play out across the region according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles will see light showers across the region and the peak of the rain is expected to hit around Friday evening according to meteorologist Ryan Kittell. Expect some delays while traveling and minor flooding on the roads.

Snow will fall at higher elevations of 10,000 feet and according to Kittell, it's going to be relatively warm up in the mountains compared to the previous winter storm. That means the average temperatures will be in the 40 degree range rather than dropping to the 20 degree range.



Storm's origins

This warm storm system comes from the South near the tropics, compared to last month's winter storm that came from the northern Pacific region.

This warmer rain coming our way creates some issues to watch out for, including snow melt and flooding.



How will this affect mountain communities?

"As that rain hits the snow, you're gonna get snow melt and runoff from that snow melt. That water doesn't really have anywhere to go besides between the snow banks," according to Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Most of the rain will fall in the mountains between Friday night and Saturday morning, reaching up to two inches of rain in the San Bernardino mountains.

Oswant says mountain residents should prepare for flooding that could damage their property. There's also a risk of avalanches at elevations of 5,000 feet.

And, it's going to be windy up in the mountains, with wind speeds reaching up to 40 mph.



What's to come for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo

The National Weather Service warns of possible river flooding over in Santa Barbara County and along the San Luis Obispo coast.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .