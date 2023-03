Tight end and offensive tackle have been popular first-round positions for the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals top two tight ends hit free agency next week, prompting PFF to pair the team with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the first round.

The Northern Kentucky native grew up a Bengals fan and could be a useful weapon in the Cincinnati's offense .

"Mayer is one of the highest-floor players in the draft," the article states . "You know you're getting a complete, productive tight end at the next level. However, can he separate enough to be a true difference-maker?"

The all-around talent set multiple tight-end receiving records at Notre Dame and is arguably the best route-runner in this tight end class.

“Michael Mayer is the hometown pick here," PFF's Mike Renner wrote. "This is a dream scenario for the Bengals. What he brings to the table is perfect.”

Dive into our breakdown of the pass-catcher from Mike Santagata here.

