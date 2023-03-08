2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-Round Predictions (Updated)

The NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone from a surprisingly warm Indianapolis as the shrimp cocktail was consumed by the ton by executives across the league at the same time players were poked or prodded by doctors and scouts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The mammoth event means a lot to the stock of various draftees but remains just one piece of the puzzle for all 32 franchises as they start to narrow their boards prior to turning in names next month in Kansas City.

It's still early in the draft process but with all that in mind, here's a look at who could go where in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft:

Note: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

1. Chicago Bears — Will Anderson Jr., Edge, Alabama

The Bears confirmed they were open for business when it came to offers for the pick but the uncertainty around Jalen Carter and the QB options still in the market makes for an interesting spot for the franchise. If they don't get the right offer of picks, Anderson is the safe and easy choice as an impact defensive addition.

2. Houston Texans — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

The buzz is palpable about Anthony Richardson being taken as QB1 but that might just be a bit of recency bias after the Combine. Young remains on track to be the face of the Texans as people seem to have less concern about his stature after the past week.

3. Arizona Cardinals — Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

J.J. Watt has ridden off into the sunset and the team needs some new building blocks up front on defense. Enter Wilson, a 6-foot-6 terror off the edge that seems to live in the opposing backfield.

4. Indianapolis Colts — Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Shane Steichen was brought on for one reason and that's to fix the QB position. He just got done turning Jalen Hurts into an MVP candidate and could do even more with a guy whose physical talents set a new bar for the position . The Colts may need a bridge QB for 2023 before the ex-Gator signal-caller is ready but the upside is clearly there.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver) — Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Carter's off-field issues will cause him to get taken off several draft boards but he still has undeniable talent. The Seahawks will weigh all of that before deciding if the environment created by Pete Carroll makes for the right fit.

6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) — Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Taking another corner in the top 10 might worry draft-obsessed Detroit fans still not thrilled at the development of Jeff Okudah. Gonzalez is a much different prospect however and could help solidify a defense that had plenty of issues giving up the big play.

7. Las Vegas Raiders — Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

Speculation will run rampant about a young QB heading to Sin City but adding any defensive piece is just as paramount for a team lacking on that side of the ball. Enter Van Ness, who can provide an immediate answer to facing some of the quarterbacks in the division.

8. Atlanta Falcons — C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Reports have suggested that the Falcons have bowed out of the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes but is that because they are targeting a younger signal-caller in the draft? Stroud played the best game of his collegiate career in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and could be Atlanta's field general moving forward.

9. Carolina Panthers — Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Owner David Tepper has made it clear that he wants a long-term solution to the QB position and if that doesn't get accomplished through free agency, it will be done in the draft. Levis has all the physical tools to be a franchise guy and could be a great project for Frank Reich to develop.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans) — Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

The bulk of the Eagles' defense is set to be retooled but the biggest area of concern is the secondary. Porter Jr. can be dropped right in given his coverage ability and the front office will love that he's more than a rookie given how much he picked up from his father about the league.

11. Tennessee Titans — Paris Johnson Jr., OL, Ohio State

The Titans have already cut ties with Taylor Lewan so Johnson could be thrown into the fire on the left side right away. His size and technical ability will allow for that as he teams up with an old bookend in Nicholas Petit-Frere down in Nashville.

12. Houston Texans (via Cleveland) — Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

With a new QB in the fold, he's going to need some new targets to throw to. Enter Johnson, who fills a vital role on the outside and would be a perfect pairing for Bryce Young's deep ball.

13. New York Jets — Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

We'll see just who ends up making this pick given how active the Jets are in potentially upgrading their QB spot. The team still needs help in the trenches and Skoronski's ability will allow him to slide right in.

14. New England Patriots — Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Neither of the Pats' tackles seems like a long-term solution for a team with a young QB so perhaps it's finally time to invest in a top-tier prospect in Jones, who has been terrific for the back-to-back national champs.

15. Green Bay Packers — Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

The Jordan Love era looks like it's set to begin in Titletown and there's still a glaring need for a safety blanket for the young QB at tight end. Washington is a unicorn given his size and athleticism and could be just as massive as an extra blocker in the run game as he is as a red-zone/third-down threat.

16. Washington Commanders — Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

As the lone NFC East team to not make the playoffs, the Commanders have a number of needs to figure out in the draft. Witherspoon is an athletic ball hawk who can get dropped in right away in Ron Rivera's defense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Dawand Jones, OL, Ohio State

Jones wound up being a big winner at the Senior Bowl and teams are all on board with his massive wingspan and ability to stonewall opponents with every move. Kenny Pickett needs more time to throw (or just to stay upright) and the former Buckeye can be an easy solution despite the team not making OL a priority in the first round recently.

18. Detroit Lions — Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

After trading away T.J. Hockenson, the Lions would love to find a replacement early on in the draft with the vast amount of capital they have at their disposal. Kincaid is a versatile weapon and will give a fun offense an additional dimension.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

Tampa's secondary is looking mighty thin given all the expected free-agent departures and they need not just reinforcements but rookie starters too. Branch was a tick slower in Indy than expected but put on the tape and he's just a stellar field general on the back end that could click in Todd Bowles' defense.

20. Seattle Seahawks — Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

GM Jon Schneider has typically avoided big-name program selections in the first round but it really wouldn't hurt to double-dip with the back-to-back national champs. Smith's stellar Combine paired with Pete Carroll's ability to maximize athletic pass rushers could make for a big upgrade in the Pacific Northwest.

21. Los Angeles Chargers — Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

The Chargers' front office makes a living on getting great talent that slides to them and landing Smith-Nijgba in the 20s is no exception. With Keenan Allen a potential cap cut, the former OSU star could become Justin Herbert's new best friend.

22. Baltimore Ravens — Jordan Addison, WR, USC

There have to be mixed emotions in potentially trading away Lamar Jackson this offseason (if that non-exclusive franchise tag doesn't hold up) yet landing a former stud receiver who checks off every box as a guy who you can build an offense around.

23. Minnesota Vikings — Keion White, DL, Georgia Tech

The Vikings have just a giant set of question marks that dot their entire defensive depth chart but prospects like White don't come along all that often given his speed and size. He could be a nice opposite number for whoever the front office keeps around amid several cap decisions coming up.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars — Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

Defense was one of the big issues for the Jags despite taking the right steps in getting to the playoffs. Murphy can be a nice addition up front with his ability to line up in multiple spots as well as add to the growing contingent of former Clemson stars in Duval.

25. New York Giants — Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley are back in the fold, which allows the G-Men to focus on more pressing needs on the other side of the ball. Banks tested out of this world at the Combine and has quickly shot up the board to the point where New York would be wise to add him to a secondary lacking top playmakers.

26. Dallas Cowboys — Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Jerry Jones isn't afraid to draft a running back in the first round, much less one that would delight a lot of his fan base who also share a burnt orange allegiance. The team did apply the franchise tag to Tony Pollard but needs more in the backfield and Robinson can be a focal point for an offense that definitely wants to run the ball more and would be doing so with one of the five best players (regardless of positional value) in the draft.

27. Buffalo Bills — Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

Gibbs' ability to stay on the field and play a role on all three downs enhances his value for a Buffalo offense that seemed to be missing that outlet for Josh Allen at times. He still needs to get a bit stronger but could prove to be a great fit for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

28. Cincinnati Bengals — Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Forbes ran a great time at the Combine to help boost his stock after notching a remarkable set of tape that includes three pick-sixes. Those ball skills will be quite attractive to a Bengals squad set to overhaul its secondary this offseason.

29. New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco/Miami/Denver) — Clijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

Derek Carr is officially the QB in the Big Easy moving forward but adding some more support for him might have to wait for later rounds. Kancey is a tad undersized but makes up for that with his play on every snap and should be a nice fit for a team that needs more of an interior presence.

30. Philadelphia Eagles — Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Bresee is a divisive prospect but the upside is certainly there given the flashes he showed in college. The Eagles need some reinforcements in the trenches and the big-bodied disruptor can provide some easy depth and versatility before taking over a bigger role.

31. Kansas City Chiefs — Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge, Kansas State

The reigning Super Bowl champs don't have to go far to find a Frank Clark replacement off the edge. Anudike-Uzomah doesn't quite have the ceiling of other pass rushers but he's ready to play right away and brings a ton of experience for a rookie to a team ready to win again right now.

— Mock draft by Bryan Fischer, an award-winning college football columnist and member of the Athlon Contributor Network. You can follow him from coast-to-coast on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat at @BryanDFischer .