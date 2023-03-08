Best Fit for Lamar Jackson? Colts Rank Sky High

The Indianapolis Colts rank extremely high on Bill Barnwell of ESPN's list best fits for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens used a non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson at the deadline on Tuesday.

This means Jackson can negotiate with other teams, and the Ravens have the right of first refusal to match an offer accepts. If the Ravens decline to match that offer, the Ravens would get two first-round picks as compensation.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell compiled a comprehensive breakdown of 16 teams who could conceivably make a move for Jackson, and the Indianapolis Colts came in at No. 4.

Would the Colts be willing to give up two first-round picks to acquire the 26-year old former MVP?

Irsay would probably trade a half-dozen of his guitars for a quarterback, let alone two first-round picks. Ballard likely would prefer to avoid sending the No. 4 overall pick as part of an offer sheet for Jackson, but that might just be the price of doing business. -- Bill Barnwell, ESPN

A move would cost the Colts the No. 4 pick this year and their first-round pick in 2024. That's not far off what it would cost the Colts to move up to No. 1 overall to draft a quarterback of the future like Alabama's Bryce Young .

The big advantage of having Young over Jackson would be the cost control of a rookie contract. Jackson is reportedly looking to get a similar deal to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year... $250-million guaranteed across five years .

The contract would be a bigger concern than the picks. Two first-round picks for Jackson would be a bargain in a market that saw the San Francisco 49ers trade three first-round picks in 2021 for the rights to draft Trey Lance.

The Colts have been linked with every available and semi-available quarterback since Halloween. They'll kick the tires on a deal with Jackson, but even if the finances make sense, they'd have to count on the Ravens bowing out of the race.

Odds are the Ravens are letting other teams do the negotiations for them and will simply match the best offer.

Could the Colts bid the Ravens out of the market?

Should they?

Jackson's situation should be settled before the NFL Draft on April 27th, and about the only thing we can be certain of, is the Colts will know who their quarterback of the future is by April 28th.