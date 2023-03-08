Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
HorseshoeHuddle

Best Fit for Lamar Jackson? Colts Rank Sky High

By HH Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43KgYc_0lBpaUcq00

The Indianapolis Colts rank extremely high on Bill Barnwell of ESPN's list best fits for Lamar Jackson.

The Baltimore Ravens used a non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson at the deadline on Tuesday.

This means Jackson can negotiate with other teams, and the Ravens have the right of first refusal to match an offer accepts. If the Ravens decline to match that offer, the Ravens would get two first-round picks as compensation.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell compiled a comprehensive breakdown of 16 teams who could conceivably make a move for Jackson, and the Indianapolis Colts came in at No. 4.

Would the Colts be willing to give up two first-round picks to acquire the 26-year old former MVP?

Irsay would probably trade a half-dozen of his guitars for a quarterback, let alone two first-round picks. Ballard likely would prefer to avoid sending the No. 4 overall pick as part of an offer sheet for Jackson, but that might just be the price of doing business. -- Bill Barnwell, ESPN

A move would cost the Colts the No. 4 pick this year and their first-round pick in 2024. That's not far off what it would cost the Colts to move up to No. 1 overall to draft a quarterback of the future like Alabama's Bryce Young .

The big advantage of having Young over Jackson would be the cost control of a rookie contract. Jackson is reportedly looking to get a similar deal to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year... $250-million guaranteed across five years .

The contract would be a bigger concern than the picks. Two first-round picks for Jackson would be a bargain in a market that saw the San Francisco 49ers trade three first-round picks in 2021 for the rights to draft Trey Lance.

Irsay has indicated he wants a long-term solution at quarterback and already has hinted toward an interest in Alabama's Bryce Young , which can only do wonders for the Colts and general manager Chris Ballard as they try to negotiate a trade up from No. 4 to No. 1 . If they strike out and don't think they can land a quarterback they love, a logical Plan B might see them try to acquire Jackson from the Ravens. -- Bill Barnwell, ESPN

The Colts have been linked with every available and semi-available quarterback since Halloween. They'll kick the tires on a deal with Jackson, but even if the finances make sense, they'd have to count on the Ravens bowing out of the race.

Odds are the Ravens are letting other teams do the negotiations for them and will simply match the best offer.

Could the Colts bid the Ravens out of the market?

Should they?

Jackson's situation should be settled before the NFL Draft on April 27th, and about the only thing we can be certain of, is the Colts will know who their quarterback of the future is by April 28th.

Does QB Uncertainty Hurt Colts in Targeting Free Agents? (; 0:58)
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
How Panthers Trade to No.1 Could Clarify Colts QB Pick
Indianapolis, IN7 hours ago
Report: Colts and Anthony Richardson 'Gaining Steam'
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Free agency next step in Colts’ bounce-back offseason
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Pair of Colts Starters Possibly On Trade Block
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL20 hours ago
6 free agents the Indianapolis Colts should pursue in free agency
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Rapoport Explains Why He Thinks the Falcons Haven’t Pursued Lamar Jackson
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Rumors Swirling That Another Top-Five Draft Pick Could Be Traded
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Build-A-Ballard: Who the Colts May Target at Cornerback in 2023 NFL Draft
Indianapolis, IN6 hours ago
3/11 Prep Basketball Recap – Regional Championships
New Castle, IN1 day ago
What Miller Kopp Said After Indiana's Loss to Penn State in Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
IHSAA releases boys basketball semi-state pairings
Indianapolis, IN22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy