Best Fit for Lamar Jackson? Colts Rank Sky High

The Indianapolis Colts rank extremely high on Bill Barnwell of ESPN's list best fits for Lamar Jackson.
The Baltimore Ravens used a non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson at the deadline on Tuesday.
This means Jackson can negotiate with other teams, and the Ravens have the right of first refusal to match an offer accepts. If the Ravens decline to match that offer, the Ravens would get two first-round picks as compensation.
Would the Colts be willing to give up two first-round picks to acquire the 26-year old former MVP?
Irsay would probably trade a half-dozen of his guitars for a quarterback, let alone two first-round picks. Ballard likely would prefer to avoid sending the No. 4 overall pick as part of an offer sheet for Jackson, but that might just be the price of doing business. -- Bill Barnwell, ESPN
The big advantage of having Young over Jackson would be the cost control of a rookie contract. Jackson is reportedly looking to get a similar deal to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last year... $250-million guaranteed across five years .
The Colts have been linked with every available and semi-available quarterback since Halloween. They'll kick the tires on a deal with Jackson, but even if the finances make sense, they'd have to count on the Ravens bowing out of the race.
Odds are the Ravens are letting other teams do the negotiations for them and will simply match the best offer.
Could the Colts bid the Ravens out of the market?
Should they?
Jackson's situation should be settled before the NFL Draft on April 27th, and about the only thing we can be certain of, is the Colts will know who their quarterback of the future is by April 28th.
