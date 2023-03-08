Open in App
San Diego Union-Tribune

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

5 days ago

Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May lost 8.50 cent at $6.9025 a bushel; Mar. corn was off .75 cent at $6.45 a bushel; May oats advanced 26.75 cents at $3.4850 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 1.75 cents at 15.3050 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle fell 1.30 cents at $1.65 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .58 cent at $1.9230 a pound; Apr. lean hogs rose 2 cents at $.8587 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

