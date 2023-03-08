The FDA Is Recalling 2 Eye Drop Solutions & Here's How They Could Harm Your Vision
By Fernanda Leon,
5 days ago
Each month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerts of a series of recalls involving products like cosmetics, medicine, beverages, snacks, and even pet food.
The most recent announcements implicate two different eyedrops that — if used — could cause serious harm to your eyes.
The first one is a solution called Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% from the brand Apotex.
According to the FDA alert, the company initiated this voluntary recall for six lots of the previously mentioned solution as a preventative measure due to cracks in some of the units’ caps. The broken lids can impact the sterility of the solution and cause possible adverse effects.
These are the affected lots that were distributed nationwide in the United States between April 05, 2022, to February 22, 2023:
5ml | NDC#: 60505-0564-1 | UPC code on carton: 360505056415 | UPC code on bottle: (01)0(03)60505056415 | Lot#: TJ9848, TJ9849, TK0258, TK5341 | Expiration date: 02/2024 and 04/2024
