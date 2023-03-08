Open in App
The FDA Is Recalling 2 Eye Drop Solutions & Here's How They Could Harm Your Vision

By Fernanda Leon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05iwxj_0lBpYtvH00

Each month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerts of a series of recalls involving products like cosmetics, medicine, beverages, snacks, and even pet food.

The most recent announcements implicate two different eyedrops that — if used — could cause serious harm to your eyes.

The first one is a solution called Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.15% from the brand Apotex.

According to the FDA alert, the company initiated this voluntary recall for six lots of the previously mentioned solution as a preventative measure due to cracks in some of the units’ caps. The broken lids can impact the sterility of the solution and cause possible adverse effects.

These are the affected lots that were distributed nationwide in the United States between April 05, 2022, to February 22, 2023:

  • 5ml | NDC#: 60505-0564-1 | UPC code on carton: 360505056415 | UPC code on bottle: (01)0(03)60505056415 | Lot#: TJ9848, TJ9849, TK0258, TK5341 | Expiration date: 02/2024 and 04/2024
  • 10ml | NDC#: 60505-0564-2 | UPC code on carton: 360505056422 | UPC code on bottle: (01)0(03)60505056422 | Lot#: TK0261 | Expiration date: 04/2024
  • 15ml | NDC#: 60505-0564-3 | UPC code on carton: 360505056439 | UPC code on bottle: (01)0(03)60505056439 | Lot#: TK0262 | Expiration date: 04/2024

Patients who may have received any of these products or have questions regarding the recall should contact their pharmacy. You can read more about this recall here.

Additionally, Pharmedica also released a voluntary recall for two lots of Purely Soothing, 15% eyedrops.

The product is being recalled due to non-sterility, and according to the FDA, the usage of contaminated drops can cause eye infections that could lead to blindness.

This last item was distributed worldwide via e-commerce and it is used as an anti-inflammatory that helps with symptoms of eye irritation and swelling.

The following are the affected lots:

  • Lot#: 2203PS01| 1oz | UPC: 731034913799
  • Lot#: 1808051 | 1/2oz | UPC: 731034913829

Customers that have questions about this recall can contact Pharmedica by calling +1 (623) 698-1752 or sending an email to osm@pharmedicausa.com. To learn more about this recall, you can click here.

