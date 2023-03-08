Boys basketball: Seasons end for Lodi, Poynette

For the Poynette and Lodi boys’ basketball teams, the season has come to an end.

Both the Pumas and the Blue Devils won their regional openers to begin the postseason, with Poynette blasting Parkview 73-26 and Lodi throttling Prairie du Chien 44-28 on Feb. 28.

Three days later, both teams lost, with the Blue Devils suffering a 60-44 defeat at the hands of Edgewood and the Pumas falling to Belleville 93-58.

Poynette finished the season 12-14 overall, while Lodi ended up 9-16 overall.

Against Edgewood, the Blue Devils were led by Brian Meitzner, who had 11 points, six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josh Klann scored 10 points, going 5-for-9 from the field, and grabbed seven boards. Lodi shot just 5-for-19 from 3-point range in the loss. Keegan Fleischman had eight points for Lodi.

No other details were made available for the Prairie du Chien game for Lodi. Nor were any details made available for either Poynette game.