‘Sister Wives’ Rewind: How Did Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Meet?

Following season 17 of Sister Wives, Kody Brown officially has one functioning marriage. Fans have suspected that was the case for years, but the Brown family is finally getting honest about what went wrong in their plural family. Most family members seem to be pointing the finger at Robyn Brown’s entrance as the catalyst for trouble. Let’s rewind and take a look at how Kody Brown and Robyn Brown first met.

Where did Kody Brown and Robyn Brown meet?

Kody Brown met his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, while out on a date with his first wife, Meri Brown. The plural family revealed that Kody noticed Robyn when visiting a friend with his first wife. The duo met again at a church-sponsored event, and their romance started there.

Eventually, Robyn agreed to meet the rest of the Brown wives, and once everyone approved, she and Kody began courting. During their early relationship, Kody made the four-hour trek from the family’s Lehi, Utah home to St. George, Utah, where Robyn was living with her three children.

How long did the duo court before tying the knot?

While Kody Brown was busy with three wives, one of whom was pregnant, he still made time to have an extended courtship with Robyn. Well, at least more extended than Kody was used to. Kody and Robyn openly discussed their romance on Sister Wives and in their book Becoming Sister Wives.

The couple revealed that they dated for six months before deciding to blend their families. A spiritual wedding was held in May 2010, and their child, Solomon, was born in October 2011. Kody Brown and Robyn Brown made things even more official a few years later when Kody divorced Meri Brown to legally wed Robyn.

How did the couple end up monogamous?

Robyn long insisted that she joined the Brown family because she wanted to live a plural lifestyle. More than 10 years later, Robyn and Kody are monogamous, and some Sister Wives fans are convinced that it was by choice, not happenstance. So, how exactly did it happen?

It’s hard to pinpoint the actual moment when the Browns switched from a plural family to a monogamous couple with peripheral wives. Some argue that Kody Brown and Meri Brown’s legal divorce shifted the power dynamic just enough to throw everything off-kilter. Other fans think the family’s move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Flagstaff, Arizona, is responsible for the shift.

If we had to pick one change that signaled the end of polygamy for the family, it would probably be the move from Vegas. The family moved into houses spread across the city, which made the plural marriage more difficult, logistically. Add in the fact that the move was designed around Robyn’s eldest son, Dayton Brown, without anyone else’s needs being considered; we get where resentment started to build. Coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols keeping the family apart was likely the final blow.

Regardless of how it happened, Kody Brown and Robyn Brown are now monogamous. Sister Wives fans are curious to see if they’ll stay that way.