Kobe Bryant Predicted Pau Gasol's Jersey Retirement Night In 2018: "He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine, I Really Look Forward To The Day."

By Aikansh Chaudhary,

5 days ago

Kobe Bryant always knew Pau Gasol deserved to get his jersey retired by the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the biggest franchises in the NBA. It's always an honor for athletes to don the iconic Purple and Gold jersey. But what's an even bigger honor? To get that jersey retired and see it hanging in the rafters.

Former NBA star Pau Gasol recently got an opportunity of having that honor during the Lakers' most recent matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gasol was a phenomenal player for the Lakers, so much so that Kobe Bryant predicted in 2018 that Gasol will one day have his jersey retired by the Lakers.

"There’s no debate. Pau, when he retires, he will have his number in the rafters next month. The reality is I don’t win those championships without Pau. I can’t see how those two championships without Pau Gasol. We know that, everybody knows that. I really look forward to the day when he’s there giving his speech at center court in front of all the fans who supported him through all the years. So, it’s gonna be an awesome night."

Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant played together for seven seasons. During their time together, the duo went to three NBA Finals and ended up winning two NBA Championships for the Los Angeles Lakers .

Although Gasol lived in the shadow of Bryant throughout his time with the Lakers, he had no issue in doing so. That's one of the reasons why Gasol and Bryant had such a great relationship on and off the court .

Pau Gasol Got Emotional While Discussing Kobe Bryant's Impact On His Life

Pau Gasol had the attention of the entire Laker Nation during his jersey retirement. During his speech, Gasol obviously talked about Kobe Bryant, and he couldn't hold back his tears .

"I can't go long without talking about the person and the face I don't see. The brother that elevated me, inspired me and challenged me to be a better player and to be a better man overall. I miss him. I miss him so much like many of us do, I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi, I really do. But I think he'd be proud and he was looking forward to this moment. I love you, brother."

It's rare to find such a brotherhood through playing basketball. However, Gasol found it in Kobe.

Even after Bryant's tragic passing in 2020, Gasol has always been a pillar of support for the Bryant family. Like Gasol, we all wished for Kobe's presence at the Crypto.com arena.

Speaking of which, Pau's jersey retirement announcement was made by none other than Vanessa Bryant. Vanessa gave a heartwarming speech that included pointing out that Bryant predicted Gasol's jersey retirement.

