Memphis, TN
FadeawayWorld.net

Former Super Bowl Champion Gives Big Advice To Ja Morant: “If You Can't Learn Anything, Learn From Me."

By Orlando Silva,

5 days ago

A former NFL player gave a big piece of advice to Ja Morant after his recent gun scandal.

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Everybody's trying to help Ja Morant get things back on track after his recent scandal. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is away from the team after flashing a gun on Instagram Live.

A former NFL player who won the Super Bowl recently sent a big message to Ja, urging him to make better decisions.

“If you can’t learn anything, learn from me,” said Plaxico Burress. “Make better decisions because you really don’t want for him to have that label being that he’s so young. He has the opportunity to be the face of the NBA. He’s that great of a player.”

Ja has a lot to learn from Burress, who saw his NFL career cut short due to his fearless behavior. He used to be a part of one of the best New York Giants teams in recent memory, but he tried to be much more than a football player, which ultimately cost him his career.

Burress shot himself at a nightclub in 2008. Since the gun he had was illegal, he ended up in jail and never returned to the New York Giants. He did make it back to the NFL but retired after three seasons. Now, he's telling his story, trying to help other athletes, and Ja should listen to him.

Ja Morant Could Be Away From Memphis Grizzlies For Weeks

This is still a developing story, as Ja Morant remains separate from the Memphis Grizzlies. The young star was suspended for at least two games , but now he could get more time off as the NBA and the Colorado police are investigating this whole gun situation.

These two investigations and Ja seeking help could keep him away for weeks or even months. The player is trying to make things right and return to the court the best way, but he needs to put in the effort to do better.

Everybody's trying to help the kid, and some have reminded him that he's very blessed to be young, successful, and alive, which isn't the case for many people his age. We hope that this gets solved in the best way and we can see Ja doing his thing on the court once again.

