Wayback Burgers to Open Leander Outpost

Wayback Burgers, the growing burger and shakes chain, will soon be opening a Leander location. The store will be located at 3651 Hwy 183, within Suite 103, near eateries such as Poke Fit and Ziggy’s Kielbasa House.

Readers unfamiliar with Wayback Burgers can expect a classic burger joint offering of hamburgers, french fries, milkshakes, and other fast casual American items such as cheesesteaks and onion rings.

What Now Austin recently spoke to Franchisee Milind Diwadkar to gather everything there is to know about the upcoming development.

“This is my third location,” Mr. Diwadkar says. “I have one in Round Rock and one in Killeen, which we started in 2016.”

“The reason we started to franchise with Wayback is that I liked the food when I tried it, so my wife and I visited the franchising seminar. After that, I bought three locations. We felt it was something new to offer to people.”

When asked about the location’s special services or amenities, Mr. Diwadkar is keen to highlight the curbside pick-up system.

“We will have a patio and full delivery capacities. While we won’t have a drive-thru, we will have a fully functioning and convenient curbside pick-up window. You will be able to arrange pick up through our app. Being our third location, we are experienced and ready to provide an efficient service without mistakes or absurdities.”

Diwadkar notes that the location will be open “sometime in June”. In the meantime, he is beginning to contemplate another location north of Austin.

Photo: Official

