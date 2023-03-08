Open in App
May need paid subscription
Marietta Daily Journal

Warren Buffett Buys More of His Favorite 'Boring' Stock

By Tony Owusu,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v92J_0lBpD4y600

Buffett likes to keep his investments simple.

It's tough to teach an old dog new tricks and it doesn't look like Warren Buffett will be switching up his style anytime soon.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A ) - Get Free Report purchased nearly 5.8 million shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) - Get Free Report over the past few trading sessions, paying between $59.80 and $61.90 between last Friday and Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.

DON'T MISS: Warren Buffett Shares His Secret for Long-Term Investing Success

While the purchase was the first time since September the firm has raised its stake in the company, the $350 million investment brings Berkshire's totals stake in Occidental to over 200 million shares worth $12.2 billion. It brings Occidental into the top 10 of Berkshire's largest holdings.

OXY could use the bump.

In 2023, the stock has been down about 3% year to date after a strong 2022 run that peaked in November. But the stock was able to erase that deficit just in the morning trading session, jumping 3.5% after Berkshire's increased stake was revealed.

Buffett's Investment Strategy

Berkshire released its annual letter to shareholders last month, and the Oracle of Omaha offered sage advice to the investment advice.

Buffett says that Berkshire's "satisfactory" results over its 58 years are from an advantage that favors long-term investments.

The billionaire mentions the fact that it was 1994 when Berkshire completed its purchase of 400 million shares of Coca-Cola ( KO ) - Get Free Report . He says the total cost was $1.3 billion.

"The cash dividend we received from Coke in 1994 was $75 million," Buffett wrote. "By 2022, the dividend had increased to $704 million. Growth occurred every year, just as certain as birthdays."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers finally gives long-awaited update on Packers-Jets trade talks
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Tyronn Lue Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook's Performance With The Clippers: “It’s A 100 Percent Buy-In..."
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL22 hours ago
Michael Irvin Misconduct Case: Judge Red Hot After Blatant Violation
Dallas, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Rages at Prospect of Trump Getting Indicted in Stormy Daniels Probe, Asks Why Bill Clinton Wasn’t Charged for Affair With Monica Lewinsky
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy