Warren Buffett Buys More of His Favorite 'Boring' Stock
By Tony Owusu,
5 days ago
Buffett likes to keep his investments simple.
It's tough to teach an old dog new tricks and it doesn't look like Warren Buffett will be switching up his style anytime soon.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A ) - Get Free Report purchased nearly 5.8 million shares of oil company Occidental Petroleum ( OXY ) - Get Free Report over the past few trading sessions, paying between $59.80 and $61.90 between last Friday and Tuesday, according to a regulatory filing.
While the purchase was the first time since September the firm has raised its stake in the company, the $350 million investment brings Berkshire's totals stake in Occidental to over 200 million shares worth $12.2 billion. It brings Occidental into the top 10 of Berkshire's largest holdings.
OXY could use the bump.
In 2023, the stock has been down about 3% year to date after a strong 2022 run that peaked in November. But the stock was able to erase that deficit just in the morning trading session, jumping 3.5% after Berkshire's increased stake was revealed.
