Dwyane Wade on the "secret" to playing with LeBron James: 'You’ve got to master your role'

By John Jefferson Tan,

5 days ago

That’s why D-Wade never had an issue playing with a fellow superstar like LeBron.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

To this day, Dwyane Wade is still considered as the most potent and efficient co-star LeBron James ever had. The success rate of the pair was undeniable, and it got some pundits wondering how D-Wade figured out how to perfectly co-perform with a fellow superstar like James.

Surely, many have already scrutinized it and come up with their analyses, but according to “Flash,” it was just about being the best at what you can contribute.

“The secret? I don’t know if I have a secret. It was a different time… It was just about finding my role and how I could best help this team and keeping my confidence and my swagger where it needed to be. Everyone has a role to play, and you’ve got to master your role,” Wade told The Washington Post in 2021.

That’s what playing to win looked like

Without a doubt, Wade had been there and done that. In fact, he reached the mountaintop only and became the best player in the league, only to realize that individual accolades weren’t as satisfying as winning a championship. So, when James tagged along with him in Miami, he already knew better.

“For me, it was about championships at that point of my career. I didn’t care about individual stats. I just came off a year in 2008-09 where I thought I should have been MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, and I didn’t get either one of them. I stopped caring about individual stats because I realized that didn’t mean anything… What I did love and enjoy the most was winning. If winning means that I had to get talked about on TV because I didn’t average 27 points anymore because I was down to 22, then so be it,” the 13-time NBA All-Star added.

There’s no secret to LeBron’s longevity either

Because of the stature LeBron reached, many have been baffled by how he works his magic, and just like what Wade addressed – how players should play with him. But for D-Wade, who won two NBA titles with James, there’s really nothing to fathom about the King , even his seemingly unbelievable longevity shouldn’t be shocking.

"It's amazing. But in the midst of all that — and God has blessed him so much, and he's done an amazing job of keeping himself super, super healthy — there's certain things you can't control. As you get older, there's certain things your body doesn't want to do," Wade said of James.

