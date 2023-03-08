Bam Margera Arrested For Domestic Violence After Allegedly Kicking Girlfriend During Dispute

Mega

Bam Margera was arrested for domestic violence last week after allegedly kicking his girlfriend during a heated dispute between the couple, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come less than one month after Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd , filed for separation from the 43-year-old Jackass star, the former pro skateboarder was arrested on Thursday morning.

According to Page Six , the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department was called to an Escondido, California residence at approximately 5 AM and took Margera into police custody. The alleged victim, who has not yet been identified, told the responding officers that her “husband” kicked her during a dispute.

One source also revealed Margera’s estranged wife was not involved in the alleged domestic violence incident, so it is unclear why the alleged victim referred to Margera as her “husband” in the police report.

The embattled Jackass star subsequently posted his $50,000 bail on Friday and was released from police custody.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Margera’s arrest on Thursday came nearly one month after his wife filed for legal separation from the former pro skater and requested full custody of the couple’s 5-year-old son, Phoenix .

According to Boyd’s filing with a Los Angeles County courthouse on Wednesday, February 15, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reasoning for the separation.

It was later revealed that Boyd decided to file for separation after she witnessed the former reality TV star seemingly intoxicated and acting “inappropriately” around the couple’s 5-year-old son.

Meanwhile, Margera’s close friend Steve-O pleaded with his Jackass co-star to get sober because it is clear Margera is slowly “dying.”

“I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice,” Steve-O wrote last month. “You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you.”

Margera’s arrest last week also came just months after he escaped a court-ordered rehab stint in Florida – marking the third time he fled a court-ordered rehab program in less than one year.