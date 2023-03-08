Open in App
TheWrap

Fallon Says Trump Will Probably Have a ‘Miss Vice President’ Pageant to Pick Female Running Mate (Video)

By Andi Ortiz,

5 days ago

Twice-impeached former president Donald Trump is reportedly considering having a female running mate for his 2024 presidential bid, and “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is pretty sure he knows just how that woman will be chosen.

During his monologue on Tuesday night, Fallon cited a report from Axios earlier in the day, which asserted that Trump is “strongly considering” picking a woman to be his VP this time around, as part of a concerted effort to win the votes of suburban women.

“Of course, since it’s Trump, he’ll make the decision after holding a ‘Miss Vice President’ pageant,” Fallon joked.

In reality, Kari Lake is among the frontrunners for Trump, according to that same Axios report. You might remember Lake from 2022 when she ran for governor of Arizona and, very much like Trump, lost her election but refused to concede. She also filed a lawsuit hoping to get the results overturned, and herself named the winner. She failed.

Heading into the 2024 race, many expected that Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley would be chosen to be his running mate but, in February, she announced that she was running for president herself. At this point, only she and Trump have officially declared themselves as Republican candidates for 2024.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.

