McDonald's in Canada Getting New Menu Item That Americans Will Envy

We know that other countries really have it made regarding food options. If you’re a fan of seeing menu items of fast food restaurants abroad, you’ll enjoy today’s post.

TikTok content creator @thatswhatiatetoday shared footage of the new McDonald’s menu item we wish we could eat. We need this in the states!

The McDonald’s Chicken Big Mac looks simply incredible. We can’t believe the Canadian McDonald’s gets these sandwiches, but we’re still waiting here in the U.S. We don’t understand why this isn’t a thing here. We love our chicken sandwiches here in the U.S. So, why not make this an option? We know people would tear these things up. Even though @thatswhatiatetoday gave this sandwich a not bother status, we would definitely taste it for ourselves.

The Chicken Big Mac might not be for everyone. But let’s see what the TikTokers said about it. User @emily wrote, “Hey! I work at McDonald’s, and the chicken is actually a brand new patty just for the new Chicken Big Mac.” @crunchy_monk replied, “I'm so triggered when people call a burger a sandwich, and I don't know why.” @Emma admitted, “I had this, and it high-key slapped. Always comes down to the restaurant quality.” @ProduceProduct.T joked, “LMFAO, I can only imagine how mediocre this taste is.” @victoria remarked, “The chicken Big Mac patty is basically a giant McNugget.”

The TikTokers had some funny comments about this new Chicken Big Mac. But we still think it’ll be a hit here in the states. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @thatswhatiatetoday’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll learn.

