Open in App
PureWow

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Proudly Watch Daughter Zaya Make Runway Debut

By Karelle Mckay,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0qcL_0lBp8fuq00

Gabrielle Union, 50, and Dwyane Wade, 41, proudly watched from the front row as their daughter Zaya made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week .

The 15-year-old—who earlier this month legally changed her name and assignment of gender—looked absolutely stupéfiante (that means “stunning” in English) walking in the Miu Miu 2023 Ready to Wear fashion show on Tuesday, March 7.

For her first runway show, Zaya donned an olive green knit top with a skirt and blazer jacket. In her arm, she carried a brown purse that matched her pumps perfectly. And she rocked her braided hairstyle in a low ponytail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220C3l_0lBp8fuq00

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In a new video shared on Instagram, Union and her husband are smiling and sitting on the sidelines, waiting for Zaya to make her grand debut.

In it, Dwyane is sporting a white button-down shirt with a black tie, rectangular shades, a leather jacket and pants to match. In comparison, the Bring It On alum rocks a black dress with a pair of shades and a black purse.

Just to provide a little bit of context, Union has been Zaya’s stepmother since she tied the knot with Dwyane back in August 2014. The retired basketball player shares his daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 21, with his now ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

The caption read, “She’s arrived @miumiu.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to excitedly congratulate Zaya on her runway debut, with one person writing, “Yaaassssss!!! Congrats!!!” Actress Viola Davis commented, “Perfect!!! Beautiful,” alongside an array of red heart emojis.

Zaya also took a moment to celebrate her runway debut by sharing a bunch of BTS pics and vids on Instagram of her getting ready backstage for the fashion show. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Debut @miumiu.”

Dwyane wrote a sweet message for his daughter in the comments. He wrote, “To witness your grace is something @zayawade I am Proud of you.” And Zaya's brother Zaire Wade joked, “If I was in the crowd, you're for sure gonna break that look & laugh,” with a laughing emoji.

Congratulations on your big runway debut, Zaya!

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Is Officially Granted Legal Name Change

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gabrielle Union Stuns In Purple Sequin Blazer Dress With Dwyane Wade: Photos
Los Angeles, CA7 days ago
3 children in protective services care found dead in Texas home, 2 others hospitalized
Italy, TX9 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Jennifer Hudson and Common Have Dinner Date in Malibu Amid Romance Rumors
Malibu, CA18 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy