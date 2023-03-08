Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Proudly Watch Daughter Zaya Make Runway Debut

Gabrielle Union, 50, and Dwyane Wade, 41, proudly watched from the front row as their daughter Zaya made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week .

The 15-year-old—who earlier this month legally changed her name and assignment of gender—looked absolutely stupéfiante (that means “stunning” in English) walking in the Miu Miu 2023 Ready to Wear fashion show on Tuesday, March 7.

For her first runway show, Zaya donned an olive green knit top with a skirt and blazer jacket. In her arm, she carried a brown purse that matched her pumps perfectly. And she rocked her braided hairstyle in a low ponytail.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

In a new video shared on Instagram, Union and her husband are smiling and sitting on the sidelines, waiting for Zaya to make her grand debut.

In it, Dwyane is sporting a white button-down shirt with a black tie, rectangular shades, a leather jacket and pants to match. In comparison, the Bring It On alum rocks a black dress with a pair of shades and a black purse.

Just to provide a little bit of context, Union has been Zaya’s stepmother since she tied the knot with Dwyane back in August 2014. The retired basketball player shares his daughter Zaya and son Zaire, 21, with his now ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

The caption read, “She’s arrived @miumiu.”

Fans rushed to the comments section to excitedly congratulate Zaya on her runway debut, with one person writing, “Yaaassssss!!! Congrats!!!” Actress Viola Davis commented, “Perfect!!! Beautiful,” alongside an array of red heart emojis.

Zaya also took a moment to celebrate her runway debut by sharing a bunch of BTS pics and vids on Instagram of her getting ready backstage for the fashion show. In the caption, she simply wrote, “Debut @miumiu.”

Dwyane wrote a sweet message for his daughter in the comments. He wrote, “To witness your grace is something @zayawade I am Proud of you.” And Zaya's brother Zaire Wade joked, “If I was in the crowd, you're for sure gonna break that look & laugh,” with a laughing emoji.

Congratulations on your big runway debut, Zaya!

Want all the latest celebrity news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here .

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Zaya Is Officially Granted Legal Name Change