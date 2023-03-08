Pau Gasol Cries As Lakers Hang Jersey In Rafters Next To Kobe's, Vanessa Emotional Too

Getty Composite

Super emotional night at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday ... Kobe Bryant 's good friend, Pau Gasol , had his jersey retired next to the Mamba's -- and both Gasol and Vanessa Bryant had to wipe away tears during the ceremony.

The festivities went down at halftime of the Lakers' game against the Grizzlies ... when L.A. formally retired Pau's No. 16 after he helped Kobe win two NBA championships in his seven seasons in the purple and gold.

Vanessa kicked everything off with a pre-recorded video ... where she blew a kiss to Pau, and then played him a clip of Kobe saying back in 2018 that he couldn't wait for the day when the duo's jerseys would hang next to each other in the L.A. arena's rafters.

Pau's yellow uniform was then revealed next to Kobe's No. 24 -- and Gasol immediately began crying.

TV cameras showed he had to wipe away tears multiple times. Later during the ceremony, Vanessa could be seen appearing to tear up as well.

During his speech, Pau said he missed Kobe dearly ... telling the crowd in attendance, "I love him. I wish he was here with Gigi . I really do."

A bunch of Kobe and Gasol's former teammates were there ... Lamar Odom , Derek Fisher , Sasha Vujačić and Metta Sandiford-Artest showed up. Jimmy Butler , who flew to L.A. in between Miami's two home games, was in attendance too.

NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also had seats for the ceremony ... along with their former teammates, James Worthy and Jamaal Wilkes .

Magic commended the Lakers for the touching tribute to Gasol ... tweeting, "A big thumbs up to Laker Owner Jeanie Buss & the entire organization for a tremendous evening honoring Pau Gasol!"

"Congratulations @paugasol on your jersey retirement!"

As for the game ... the Lakers got the dub on Pau's big night -- defeating the Grizzlies, 112-103.