Is it time to consider a renovation?

Wed, 03/08/2023

For the Lenten season, my pastor is delivering a series of messages, using renovation as a metaphor. In his first sermon, he reminded us that renovation doesn’t begin by drawing up plans or tearing into the physical work. It first begins with becoming tired, or even sick enough of what we have to want something different.

The place we occupy no longer serves our needs. We want something nicer. It’s broken or non-functional. It could serve a more useful purpose.

There are countless reasons we want to make a change, but the change is always borne from weariness or dissatisfaction with the way things are.

We’ve all been there. We think about how things could be better. We make the “one of these days” promises to our self.

But renovation is merely a pipe dream, never a reality until our discontent pushes us to the point of action.

When it is time to renovate our business? I don’t necessarily mean a construction process, although that may be an outcome.

What are the signs a renovation is needed? And, how proactive are we in heeding those signs.

We can take our cues from financial data, industry trends and other performance measures. It’s natural for businesses to experience volatility, but when those headwinds are blowing harder and harder, it may be time to consider a renovation.

Are these headwinds the product of temporary circumstance, or a harbinger of an unsustainable storm approaching? We can wait to be blown away or shift strategy for a stronger position.

Maybe our business appears to be just fine with no obvious threat on the horizon.

For many, a “just fine” status quo can be a powerful reason to contemplate renovation. We can be content with the way things have always been or dare to be even better.

An honest assessment of the options may clarify that just fine wasn’t nearly as good as we originally thought. Is our breakthrough renovation an expansion of goods or services? The ability to scale or reach new markets? A partnership with a competitor or larger provider?

Perhaps what makes us weary enough to seek renovation is an internal issue. Through a years-long labor shortage, we may find our business sputtering for lack of manpower.

Teams that can no longer function at peak level because they are worn down from staffing shortages. Our organization may need to acquire more, or even different talent.

Perhaps our organization’s culture — mission, vision and values — need a long, hard look.

If you have ever endured a home renovation, you know there are some definite pain points before the benefits of the process are realized. Sometimes there is the mess of tearing something down to be replaced with something new. The disruption forces us to amend the normal cadence of life. The budget we expected may rise unexpectedly.

If we decide we are tired enough of something in our business to tackle renovation, expect it to be messy and likely expensive.

The price of waiting too long to perform a home renovation is being deprived of enjoying it sooner. But the price of waiting too long in business could be not being in business any longer.

cBride is the president and CEO of the Fredericksburg Chamber of Commerce.