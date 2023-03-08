Ladyhorns win two, lose one News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:53 ImageBody

By Cary Burgess

Standard-Radio Post

Sports Editor

The Harper Ladyhorns varsity girls’ softball program picked up two wins in a row before falling to Johnson City last Friday.

Harper defeated Ingram Moore, 18-0, on Friday, Feb. 24, and defeated Goldthwaite, 12-7, in district action on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Harper lost their first district game against Johnson City, 12-3, last Friday.

Harper 18, Ingram 0

Justice Garcia hit a triple and Taelynn Tatsch hit two doubles to help Harper shut out Ingram, 18-0, on Friday, Feb. 24, in Ingram.

Justice Garcia had four RBIs. Lacie Childers and Taelynn Tatsch added two RBIs each.

Lizzie Canning and Brittany Evans scored three runs each.

Kamrynn Baethge threw 47 pitches over three innings, striking out six batters.

Harper 12, Goldthwaite 7

Harper scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to help the Ladyhorns defeat Goldthwaite, 12-7, last Tuesday.

Justice Garcia hit another triple in this game and one double. Taelynn Tatsch added one double.

Lacie Childers and Justice Garcia had two RBIs each.

Emma Strickland had a total of five stolen bases.

Kinsey Key dominated on the mound with a total of 14 strikeouts.

Johnson City 12,

Harper 3

Macie Richey hit a home run for Johnson City, leading the Lady Eagles to a 12-3 victory over Harper in district action last Friday.

Harper had a hard time against Johnson City, committing 13 errors during the game.

Lizzie Canning came up with the only run batted in for the Ladyhorns.

Kamrynn Baethge struck out nine batters in the circle for the Ladyhorns.

