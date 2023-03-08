Open in App
Harper, TX
See more from this location?
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

Ladyhorns win two, lose one

By News Staff,

5 days ago
Ladyhorns win two, lose one News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:53 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpoZV_0lBp4lM200
Body

By Cary Burgess

Standard-Radio Post

Sports Editor

The Harper Ladyhorns varsity girls’ softball program picked up two wins in a row before falling to Johnson City last Friday.

Harper defeated Ingram Moore, 18-0, on Friday, Feb. 24, and defeated Goldthwaite, 12-7, in district action on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Harper lost their first district game against Johnson City, 12-3, last Friday.

Harper 18, Ingram 0

Justice Garcia hit a triple and Taelynn Tatsch hit two doubles to help Harper shut out Ingram, 18-0, on Friday, Feb. 24, in Ingram.

Justice Garcia had four RBIs. Lacie Childers and Taelynn Tatsch added two RBIs each.

Lizzie Canning and Brittany Evans scored three runs each.

Kamrynn Baethge threw 47 pitches over three innings, striking out six batters.

Harper 18, Ingram 0

Feb. 24 at Ingram

Hitting: Justice Garcia 4 RBI, 2 runs, 3 hits; Lacie Childers 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Taelynn Tatsch 2 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Mylah Perez 1 RBI; Lizzie Channing 1 RBI, 3 runs, 3 hits; Kinsey Key 1 RBI, 1 hit; Emma Strickland 1 RBI, 2 runs, 1 hit; Graciela Garcia 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Kamrynn Baethge 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Brittany Evans 3 runs, 3 hits.

Pitching: Kamrynn Baethge 3 IP, 6 SO.

Triples: Justice Garcia 1.

Doubles: Taelynn Tatsch 2, Lacie Childers 1, Justice Garcia 1.

Stolen bases: Kamrynn Baethge 1, Lizzie Canning 1, Lacie Childers 1, Brittany Evans 1, Graciela Garcia 1, Emma Strickland 1, Taelynn Tatsch 1.

Harper 12, Goldthwaite 7

Harper scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to help the Ladyhorns defeat Goldthwaite, 12-7, last Tuesday.

Justice Garcia hit another triple in this game and one double. Taelynn Tatsch added one double.

Lacie Childers and Justice Garcia had two RBIs each.

Emma Strickland had a total of five stolen bases.

Kinsey Key dominated on the mound with a total of 14 strikeouts.

Harper 12, Goldthwaite 7

Feb. 28 at Harper

Hitting: Lacie Childers 2 RBI, 1 hit; Justice Garcia 2 RBI, 1 run, 2 hits; Lizzie Canning 1 RBI, 1 run, 3 hits; Kinsey Key 1 RBI, 1 hit; Kamrynn Baethge 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Taelynn Tatsch 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Brittany Evans 1 run; Emma Strickland 2 runs, 1 hit; Graciela Garcia 1 run, 1 hit; Addi King 1 run; Mylah Perez 1 run.

Pitching: Kinsey Key 6.2 IP, 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 14 SO.

Triples: Justice Garcia 1.

Doubles: Justice Garcia 1, Taelynn Tatsch 1.

Stolen bases: Emma Strickland 5, Mylah Perez 3, Lizzie Canning 1, Graciela Garcia 1, Addi King 1, Taelynn Tatsch 1.

Johnson City 12,

Harper 3

Macie Richey hit a home run for Johnson City, leading the Lady Eagles to a 12-3 victory over Harper in district action last Friday.

Harper had a hard time against Johnson City, committing 13 errors during the game.

Lizzie Canning came up with the only run batted in for the Ladyhorns.

Kamrynn Baethge struck out nine batters in the circle for the Ladyhorns.

Johnson City 12, Harper 3

March 3 at Johnson City

Hitting: Lacie Childers 2 RBI, 1 hit; Justice Garcia 2 RBI, 1 run, 2 hits; Lizzie Canning 1 RBI, 1 run, 3 hits; Kinsey Key 1 RBI, 1 hit; Kamrynn Baethge 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Taelynn Tatsch 1 RBI, 2 runs, 2 hits; Brittany Evans 1 run; Emma Strickland 2 runs, 1 hit; Graciela Garcia 1 run, 1 hit; Addi King 1 run; Mylah Perez 1 run.

Pitching: Kinsey Key 6.2 IP, 7 hits, 7 runs, 2 earned, 14 SO.

Triples: Justice Garcia 1.

Doubles: Justice Garcia 1, Taelynn Tatsch 1.

Stolen bases: Emma Strickland 5, Mylah Perez 3, Lizzie Canning 1, Graciela Garcia 1, Addi King 1, Taelynn Tatsch 1.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Board hopes new stipends can help with recruitment
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
FHS Drama Department play speaks to memory loss
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
★ Texas Public Schools Week celebrated in FISD ★
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
Belmont Dean’s List awards FHS alum
Nashville, TN4 days ago
City, county eye development
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
Fritz honored with ‘Women of Distinction’ business leader honor
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Leadership class heads to the capitol
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
City leaf collection program resumes Monday for locals
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Cherry Spring CC to meet this Friday
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Three DUI and one PI arrest made during week
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
First 2023 Fredericksburg Dance Hall Night Saturday
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
City plans coffee, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ events
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Crosswind Aviation to host Women’s History exhibit
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy