Open in App
Fredericksburg, TX
See more from this location?
Fredericksburg Publishing Co.

McCarver signs to play at Sul Ross

By News Staff,

5 days ago
McCarver signs to play at Sul Ross News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:51 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adqQ3_0lBp4ihr00 FHS Senior Logan McCarver signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Sul Ross University in Alpine during a signing day ceremony last Friday. —Standard-Radio Post/Cary Burgess
Body

By Cary Burgess

Standard-Radio Post

Sports Editor

Logan McCarver became the second Fredericksburg High School varsity boys football player to sign a National Letter of Intent to play football at the collegiate level.

McCarver announced that he will be playing football at Sul Ross University in Alpine this coming Fall.

McCarver said that he is excited to be able to play in college this coming season.

McCarver liked the small town feel of Alpine when he visited Sul Ross recently.

“I chose Sul Ross because of its location and small town,” McCarver said. “It’s just like here and not much of a change and I love it out there.”

McCarver plans to study agriculture and genetics along with food nutrition.

McCarver thanked his family, coaches, players, and friends for helping him accomplish his goals in life.

“Thank you and I’m extremely grateful,” McCarver said. “If you had asked me this question a year ago, I would never have thought I would be here.”

James McCarver was proud of his son and his choice to play.

“It’s been a long time coming,” James McCarver said. “It’s a very special day for us. Since his freshman year, he has kind of dreamed about it, but he finally made up his mind in December.”

Heather McCarver, Logan’s mother, knew that he wanted to play in college as soon as the regular season came to an end last Fall.

“When he cleaned out his locker at the end of his senior season, it was like he knew that he wanted to keep going,” Heather McCarver said.

Logan McCarver is scheduled to attend Sul Ross this Fall.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fredericksburg, TX newsLocal Fredericksburg, TX
Belmont Dean’s List awards FHS alum
Nashville, TN4 days ago
Leadership class heads to the capitol
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
★ Texas Public Schools Week celebrated in FISD ★
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cherry Spring CC to meet this Friday
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Board hopes new stipends can help with recruitment
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
Texas Wants to Know: What's behind the Marfa Lights?
Marfa, TX4 days ago
General Keane to speak at annual Nimitz Dinner
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
FHS Drama Department play speaks to memory loss
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
First 2023 Fredericksburg Dance Hall Night Saturday
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Fritz honored with ‘Women of Distinction’ business leader honor
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Crosswind Aviation to host Women’s History exhibit
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Coffee, concerns and a few laughs
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
City leaf collection program resumes Monday for locals
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Marble Falls congregation leaving UMC over LGBTQ status
Marble Falls, TX3 days ago
City, county eye development
Fredericksburg, TX5 days ago
City plans coffee, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ events
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago
Three DUI and one PI arrest made during week
Fredericksburg, TX4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy