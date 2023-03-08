FHS Senior Logan McCarver signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Sul Ross University in Alpine during a signing day ceremony last Friday. —Standard-Radio Post/Cary Burgess

McCarver signs to play at Sul Ross News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:51 ImageBody

By Cary Burgess

Standard-Radio Post

Sports Editor

Logan McCarver became the second Fredericksburg High School varsity boys football player to sign a National Letter of Intent to play football at the collegiate level.

McCarver announced that he will be playing football at Sul Ross University in Alpine this coming Fall.

McCarver said that he is excited to be able to play in college this coming season.

McCarver liked the small town feel of Alpine when he visited Sul Ross recently.

“I chose Sul Ross because of its location and small town,” McCarver said. “It’s just like here and not much of a change and I love it out there.”

McCarver plans to study agriculture and genetics along with food nutrition.

McCarver thanked his family, coaches, players, and friends for helping him accomplish his goals in life.

“Thank you and I’m extremely grateful,” McCarver said. “If you had asked me this question a year ago, I would never have thought I would be here.”

James McCarver was proud of his son and his choice to play.

“It’s been a long time coming,” James McCarver said. “It’s a very special day for us. Since his freshman year, he has kind of dreamed about it, but he finally made up his mind in December.”

Heather McCarver, Logan’s mother, knew that he wanted to play in college as soon as the regular season came to an end last Fall.

“When he cleaned out his locker at the end of his senior season, it was like he knew that he wanted to keep going,” Heather McCarver said.

Logan McCarver is scheduled to attend Sul Ross this Fall.