Harper Longhorns basketball building for next year News Staff Wed, 03/08/2023 - 09:55 ImageBody

The Harper Longhorns varsity boys’ basketball team had a very difficult season this year.

They rebuilt their roster and battled through injuries and health issues like every other team in the state.

This year’s Harper Longhorn squad was very young and despite an overall record of 3-20, the team showed signs of great improvement throughout the season.

“I’m very proud,” Head Coach Cade Tatsch said. “I’ve said all year, I’ve been impressed with how this group has grown mentally. They play together, they don’t get down on themselves, and they never quit. Because of that, they had a very competitive end to their season and have left themselves with a great foundation to build on.”

Next year, the team will be one year older and will have a few holes to fill, but Tatsch is certain that his team will be up for the challenge.

“It will be very hard to replace Zane (Schubert),” Tatsch said. “He was a huge part of our team. With that being said, expectations don’t change; we expect to compete for a district championship and win a playoff game.”

Tatsch expects further growth in the offseason ahead.

“We fell short this year, but I do expect this group to make a very big leap next year,” Tatsch said. “They know the speed of the game, and they will have another year in the gym and in the weight room to get better. With the right mindset and work ethic, this group has no ceiling.”