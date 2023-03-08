New PS5 Console Firmware Update Available Now, Patch Notes Revealed

Sony has today let loose a new firmware update for PlayStation 5 consoles around the globe. This update is one that many fans have been eagerly looking forward to as it finally integrates Discord voice chat with the platform. And while this is likely the biggest new feature that has been seen with the PS5's latest firmware, it's definitely not the only notable change that Sony has now made to the console.

As of this moment, system software update 23.01-07.00.00 for the PS5 is now available to download. Other than incorporating Discord compatibility, this firmware update most prominently expands the system's VRR capability. Specifically, those who use a VRR-compatible TV can now do so at 1440p resolution. This feature is one that won't be available for everyone as it is dependent on one's monitor, but it shows that Sony is continuing to improve the core visual experience of the PS5 when possible.

Outside of these new features, much of this new PS5 update tweaks aspects of the console that have already existed for quite some time. Likely the most requested change that has now come with this patch is that the PS5's DualSense controllers will now be able to update wirelessly. Previously, controllers needed to be directly connected to the PS5 console via a USB cable in order to update. Fortunately, this small annoyance will be a thing of the past starting today.

If you would like to find the full patch notes for today's new PS5 console update, you can find them attached in their entirety down below.

Version: 23.01-07.00.00

Main features in this system software update:



1440p video output has been expanded on PS5.

VRR (variable refresh rate) is now supported for 1440p resolution.

More modes and HDMI devices are now supported. To check if your HDMI device supports this, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > Test 1440p Output .

Easily transfer all of your PS5 data to another PS5. This process doesn't remove or modify your data on your original PS5.

Link your Discord account to your account for PlayStation Network. Use the Discord app on your mobile device or computer to get a Discord voice chat going on PS5. You can also let your Discord friends see when you're online and what you're playing.

Say "Hey PlayStation, capture that!" to save a video clip of your recent gameplay. The default duration saved is based on your settings.

You can also save a specific duration of your gameplay, from 15 seconds to 60 minutes. For example, to save 5 minutes, say "Hey PlayStation, capture the last 5 minutes".

Say "Hey PlayStation, start recording" to manually start a new gameplay recording. You can then say "Hey PlayStation, stop recording" to end the recording and save the video clip.

Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is only available in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

Other updated features