Eastbound Interstate 70 in Columbia reopens after crash involving semi-truck

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A crash involving a semi-truck shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Range Line Street in Columbia on Wednesday morning during the morning rush.

Details about the crash weren't immediately available but a semi-truck and passenger vehicle could be seen wrecked on the side of the interstate. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert that the road was shut down at about 8 a.m.

A message posted on the Missouri Department of Transportation's traveler information map at about 8 a.m. estimated it would last about two hours. The road was back open by 10 a.m.

The closure caused traffic to back up onto other streets, including Business Loop 70 in Columbia.

