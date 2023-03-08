Open in App
Bowling Green, KY
Senior citizens said they finally received a response from Rihanna after 'anxiously waiting' for her reaction to their TikTok recreating her Super Bowl show

By Charissa Cheong,Clay Walker,

5 days ago

The residents' TikTok received 30.7 million views.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images and @arcadiasrlivingbg

  • A senior living facility in Kentucky posted a TikTok of residents recreating Rihanna's Super Bowl show.
  • They were "anxiously waiting" for a response from the singer after going mega-viral with the clip.
  • They said they received a bouquet of roses signed by Rihanna, which they were very excited about.

Residents at Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, said Rihanna sent them a bouquet of flowers with a note after they went viral on TikTok for recreating her explosive halftime performance at the Super Bowl.

The residents' video , which was part of a trend on TikTok where users recreated the dance moves and formations from the singer's routine, received 30.7 million views on the app. Commenters said they thought the group did a great job with the routine and that their dancing exploits looked like a pretty entertaining way to spend retirement.

On March 4, photos of a white rose bouquet were posted on the facility's Facebook page, with a caption saying that they were sent to the residents by Rihanna and her record label, Roc Nation.

"The moment we've hoped for, Rihanna has delivered!" the caption read.

The bouquet of white roses and note they say was sent by Rihanna.

Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green/Facebook

A note that came with the bouquet, which can be seen in the images read, "You Ladies Dance Was Amazing. Love Roc Nation, Rihanna."

Paige Oakes, the center's director of community relations, told Insider that staff at the facility made contact over the phone with representatives at Roc Nation, who told them that the flowers were sent by the singer. Representatives for Rihanna and Roc Nation did not immediately respond to Insider's request for confirmation.

"The residents were very excited to receive the flowers from Rihanna as we had been anxiously waiting to see if we would get a response from her," Oakes told Insider.

Dora Martin, an 87-year-old resident who played Rihanna in the TikTok, preciously told Insider that the experience kept her feeling young. "I feel like I'm 16 years old," she said.

After the video blew up, the facility said they received 100 long-stemmed red roses that appeared to be from Jay-Z, the founder of Roc Nation, with a card that read: "We Love The Tik Tok Here At Roc Nation!"

The bouquet signed by Jay-Z to Arcadia Senior Living; Paige Oakes (left) and Maitlin Nuckols, who created the TikTok account (right).

Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green/Facebook

This is not the first time a senior living facility has gone viral on TikTok.

Allegria Senior Living in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, has amassed a following of over 16,000 on its TikTok account which is run by Chana Lachman, the founder of a marketing agency that works with the facility.

Lachman previously told Insider's Lauren Finney she thinks viewers love the residents' content because "they talk uncensored and from their hearts. Everyone likes that realness. They're not putting it on for the camera. It's very pure."

