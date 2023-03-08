Open in App
USA TODAY

Man politely robs Utah bank for $1, sits down and waits to be arrested, police say

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

Police in Utah say a bank robbery suspect politely demanded $1 from a teller, then waited in the lobby for officers to arrive because he wanted to go to prison.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a robbery charge, the Salt Lake City Police Department reported .

"Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you," Santacroce wrote in a note he handed to a Wells Fargo branch teller, according to a police booking affidavit obtained by local outlet KSL .

When the teller gave the man a dollar and asked him to leave, Santacroce told the teller to call police, the affidavit continues.

"The man, later identified as Donald Santacroce, took the money and refused to leave the bank," police wrote in a news release.

Employees moved out for safety

"Donald sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting for police, Donald made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn't have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there. At this point the branch manager said she ushered all of her employees into a back room for their safety where she locked the doors," the affidavit obtained by KSL continues.

When police arrived, they said they arrested the suspect who was later booked into the local jail.

No injuries were reported.

"Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison," according to the affidavit.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Man politely robs Utah bank for $1, sits down and waits to be arrested, police say

