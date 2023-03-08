TSMC brings another charter flight to Arizona carrying Taiwan, US workers

Hundreds of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. employees wheeled large boxes and suitcases through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The nearly 300 workers and their families just landed after a nearly 12-hour flight from Taiwan and are getting ready to start work at TSMC's new $40 billion facility in north Phoenix.

It's one of several charter flights that has landed in Phoenix over the past year, bringing with it employees who were hired in the U.S. and spent months training overseas as well as Taiwanese employees who have been reassigned to help start operations in Arizona for a few years.

A large group of about 100 TSMC employees, including TSMC Arizona's president and CEO Rick Cassidy, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego welcomed the new workers to Arizona in the airport, holding "welcome" signs, giving out cactus-shaped candies to the arrivals and cheering loudly as each new arrival walked through the doors into the terminal.

