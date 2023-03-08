Man in critical condition after suffering burns in Torrington house fire

A man is in critical condition after he was airlifted to the hospital early Wednesday following a house fire in Torrington, police said.

The victim, the sole occupant of the home at 214 Cedar Lane, was able to make it out along with his dog, a chocolate Labrador, after a fire broke out around 3:28 a.m., according to the Torrington Police Department.

The man suffered burns to multiple parts of his body and smoke inhalation, Torrington firefighters said. He was taken via LifeStar to the Bridgeport Burn Center, where he has been listed in critical condition.

The Labrador has been taken in by a neighbor and is OK, Torrington police said.

Firefighters said they arrived at the home to find heavy fire on the first floor. High wind gusts made it difficult to battle the blaze. The home sustained interior and exterior fire damage, though it is not believed to be a total loss, according to Torrington firefighters.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating what started the fire.