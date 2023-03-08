Open in App
Hampton, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Hampton and Princess Anne girls, Woodside boys are set to play for VHSL basketball championships

By Jami Frankenberry, The Virginian-Pilot,

5 days ago

The Hampton girls basketball team will tip off first among 757 hopefuls as the Virginia High School League state championship games begin this week.

The Crabbers (24-3), seeking their fourth state championship, play at 6 p.m. Thursday against Pulaski County at VCU’s Siegel Center in Richmond for the Class 4 title. Hampton shared the championship with Monacan in 2020 when the VHSL canceled the finals because of COVID. The Crabbers won outright championships in 2007 and 2001.

On Saturday, the Princess Anne girls will try to regain the crown after the program’s string of a VHSL record eight straight titles ended last season. The Cavaliers (25-1) play L.C. Bird, of Chesterfield, at 11 a.m. Saturday at VCU.

Princess Anne has more state championships than any VHSL girls team in history with 11 and is making its record 16th championship game trip.

Also on Saturday, Woodside’s boys will try to win their first state championship since coach Stefan Welsh was a player and helped the Wolverines win it all in 2004 and ‘05. Woodside (22-5) play Patrick Henry, of Roanoke, at 1 p.m. Saturday at VCU.

Below is a look at all the state championship games at VCU. Tickets are $10, plus a $1.50 service fee and are available only online at https://gofan.co/app/school/VHSL .

___

Thursday

Class 1

Girls championship: Buffalo Gap vs. Eastside, 12:30 p.m.

Boys championship: Lancaster vs. George Wythe of Wytheville, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4

Girls championship: Hampton vs. Pulaski County, 6 p.m.

Boys championship: Varina vs. E.C. Glass, 8 p.m.

Friday

Class 3

Girls championship: Carroll County vs. Brentsville District, 12:30 p.m.

Boys championship: Hopewell vs. Northside, 2:30 p.m.

Class 6

Girls championship: Manchester vs. James Madison, 6 p.m.

Boys championship: Patriot vs. Hayfield, 8 p.m. Friday

Saturday

Class 5

Girls championship: Princess Anne vs. L.C. Bird, 11 a.m.

Boys championship: Woodside vs. Patrick Henry of Roanoke, 1 p.m.

Class 2

Girls championship: Clarke County vs. Wise County Central, 4:30 p.m.

Boys championship: John Marshall vs. Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Jami Frankenberry, 757-446-2376, jami.frankenberry@pilotonline.com ; Twitter @JamiVP

