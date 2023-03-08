All Wolves finish in top-40 at Spring Bulldog Clash

PAWLEY’S ISLAND — Senior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) finished in a team-best 13th place at the Spring Bulldog Clash hosted by Barton College at the Caledonia Golf and Fish Club on February 28.

The Wolves were able to finish the week with a seventh-place tie with Shorter and Wingate at 20-over, finishing tied for the second highest finish among South Atlantic Conference schools in a field that featured five of the top 40 schools in the country.

Pillar notched his finish with an even par final round to wrap up the tournament at two-over. Freshman Javier Borrego Martin (Salamanca, Spain) finished his final round just two-over par to round out his six-over tournament and finishing in a tie for 27th place.

Freshman Herman du Plessis (Johannesburg, Z.A.) shot his best round of the week as he carded a one-over 71 in the third round to round out his eight-over week. He finished in a tie for 34th in the tournament. Senior Patrick Jacobs (Prosperity) and sophomore Tom Hull (Spalding, England) both wrapped up the tournament in a tie for 39th with nine-over scorecards.