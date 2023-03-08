Corey Taylor claims to have the 'best rock album of this year, and the next'

Corey Taylor -- known best as the frontman for Slipknot , Stone Sour , and of course, his solo project CMFT -- is preparing a new release for the latter, titled CMF2 , and he’s feeling pretty damn confident in the final product.

Speaking with NME in a new interview, Taylor says he completed the forthcoming follow-up to his 2020 solo LP CMFT in early January in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston . Filled out by his solo band featuring guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne , bassist Eliot Lorango , and drummer Dustin Robert , Corey promises it will be "the best rock album of this year, and the next."

Corey adds: "It chews up that first record and spits it out. It's more dialed in with everything people expect from me, so it's got hints of CMFT but there are also hints of Slipknot , Stone Sour , and all the stuff I've done in my acoustic shows. It's got everything for everybody. People are going to f***ing lose it."

"I was really inspired by my band, but also the reaction that the first solo run had, where people leaned into everything," Taylor tells NME . "They liked the acoustic stuff, they liked the heavy stuff, they liked the fun stuff. We wanted to make a hybrid thing, but not have it feel chaotic."

CMF2 is expected to hit shelves and streaming services in September of 2023, featuring 26 tracks, including the lead single "Beyond," expected to drop in May.

