TODAY.com

Cara Delevingne opens up about sobriety and the ‘reality check’ of last fall’s viral paparazzi pics By Chrissy Callahan, 5 days ago

By Chrissy Callahan, 5 days ago

Cara Delevingne is opening up about the challenging series of events that inspired her to get sober. The actor covers Vogue's April issue, which hits ...