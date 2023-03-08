Andy Cohens Loses His Cool In The Real Housewives Of Miami Season 5 Reunion Trailer

According to E! News , the Season 5 reunion trailer dropped recently. And I’m more than ready to get into it. The teaser starts strong with Andy Cohen asking the ladies, “Show of hands, does Larsa hit below the belt ?” Although everyone raised their hands, Larsa shot back at one co-star snapping, “No one’s talking to you! Shh, put a muzzle on, girl.”
But that wasn’t the only drama the former NBA wife participated in. She also called Nicole’s fiancé Anthony Lopez a “bitch.” Then Alexia knocked him by saying, “I can’t stand a man that talks s–t about a woman.”
Following this clip, the ladies started yelling at each other, as Housewives do, but poor Andy can only take so much . “Okay! Okay!” he screamed at the cast. “We’re all talking at the same f–king time!” The exasperated host added, “I’m f–king exhausted.”
