Tom Sandoval Gloated About “Respecting” Ariana Madix Hours Before The Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal Broke

According to Page Six , hours before his show, Tom did an interview where he “gushed” about respecting Ariana . He was asked about being the “most stable relationship in Vanderpump Rules history.” Sandoval told the outlet, “We definitely have our ups and downs for sure.”
He continued, “I think we’ve been really good about respecting each other.” He said that he and Ariana have both had “each other’s backs in a reasonable way … within reason.” Sandoval added, “I think it’s just worked, ya know?” Do YA know, Tom? Do ya?
When asked whether he and Ariana talk about marriage, Sandoval replied, “No, not really.” The restaurant owner/cover-band singer shared that he was “kinda over” the idea of marrying Ariana . He made no mention of whether or not that meant he was given permission to hook up with his junior castmates.
Now, we’ve learned that Sandoval has allegedly been having a “full-on affair” with Raquel . A source claimed that the pair have been “communicating inappropriately for months” and now “want to be together.” Bring on the Season 10 reunion!
For her part, Ariana has been adamant that she and Tom are not in an open relationship . Despite the time she hooked up with her co-star, Lala Kent . Tom was there–he was just driving. She recently tweeted, “We don’t have an open relationship, I’m really not that cool. Thought that was obvious #pumprules.” Ariana has since taken down her social media accounts.
