Power Bills About To Rise In Florida

Photo: Getty Images

If you have FPL, get ready to pay more.

The Florida Public Service Commission yesterday approved Florida Power & Light's plans to hike rates next month. The company says the increase reflects hurricane recovery and fuel costs.

FPL also says it is proposing a billing decrease in May to reflect projected fuel savings. The typical residential customer can expect an increase of about $15 per month, starting in April.

The cost in May will drop about $5, but still be about $10 above the current rate.

The PSC also approved rate hikes for Duke Energy and Tampa Electric.

TECO customers can expect a 9.8% increase in April, while Duke customers will see an increase of 15.1% over 21 months, or an actual monthly increase of 3.8%.