Coal train derails, catches fire in Summers County, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023): CSX says one locomotive and fuel tank are on fire after a train derailed in Summers County this morning. Officials say the fire is contained, and a fire department is on scene.

Of the 190 empty cars on the train, CSX says 22 empty cars and four locomotives derailed. Three crew members were taken to area hospitals, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Officials with CSX say the train spanned just under 10,000 feet in length, and communities outside of the direct area. Officials also say the train was not carrying anything that was at risk of combusting or contaminating the area.

SANDSTONE, WV ( WVNS ) – A train derailed and crashed in Sandstone, West Virginia, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, sending three crew members to the hospital.

The train hit a boulder and crashed into the New River, according to Summers County 911. The train caught on fire as a result of the crash, but Summers County 911 confirmed the fire was contained as of 7:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The train was a CSX coal train, which was not carrying any coal at the time of the crash.

Three members of the train’s crew were taken to a local hospital as a result of the derailment. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Sandstone, Hinton, Pipestem, and Summers County Fire Departments responded to the incident, along with Summers County EMS.

