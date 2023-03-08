Open in App
Connecting Vets

Fly through the sky in a World War II aircraft

By Laine Griffin,

5 days ago

Do you want to feel the rush of flying in a World War II aircraft?

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force announced its Warbird Tour Schedule for 2023, where the public can ride WWII aircraft that fly as a tribute to the thousands of men and women who built, serviced, and flew the vintage aircraft.

Restored to almost pristine condition, the warbirds on tour will include :

·     1945 TBM Avenger torpedo bomber

·      1943 Stinson L-5 Sentinel

·     1946 Fairchild UC-61 Forwarder

·     1942 Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane

“Warbird rides in any of these aircraft allow the public to sit in the exact same seats as did those of another generation 80 years ago,” said Pete Ballard, Warbird Rides Coordinator for the Capital Wing. “Many riders are overcome with emotion when they realize that someone in their family flew in these same type warbirds.”

The aircraft will fly in 14 cities in four states. The full tour schedule and advance ticketing for any warbird are available online .

Rides often sell out prior to the event and flight seats not sold in advance will be available for sale on-site at the various airports. Warbird Rides are priced ranging from $125 to $1,450, according to a press release from CAF.

The warbirds will fly subject to weather, unanticipated maintenance, pilot availability, and sufficient advance flight sales, Ballard said.

Kicking off the tour will be an Open Hangar Day on April 29 at Culpeper, VA where the public can watch the restoration of the Capital Wing Vultee BT-13, visit the small museum, as well as fly rides in three warbirds.

The TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII, will be flying rides at the WWII Weekend June 2-4 in Reading, PA.

Later in June, The Capital Wing is honored to have its TBM selected for the “Flight of Flags” to open the Westmoreland County Airshow in Latrobe, PA where the TBM Avenger will be parked next to the USAF Thunderbirds, which are headlining the Latrobe airshow.

At the end of June an original Douglas C-47B, open for tours, will join the warbirds at the Lancaster, PA Regional Airport.

In August, the public will see four of the Capital Wing warbirds fly during the WV Greatest Airshow in Martinsburg, WV.

Other tour stops include Hagerstown, MD and multiple stops in Virginia: Manassas, Richmond, Warrenton, Stafford, Leesburg, and Fredericksburg.

Added attractions at many events will include a “Wing Walk” where the public can walk on the wing of a WWII bomber, a B-26 machine-gun turret and WWII re-enactors.

For more information, please contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com .

